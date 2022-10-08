Donegal explosion: Bright autumn day that turned to darkness

A grandfather out enjoying the last of the autumn sunshine with his grandson was stopped in his tracks by the sound of the explosion in Creeslough, 5km away.

The Co Donegal petrol station and shop would normally be a hive of activity on a Friday afternoon, with locals collecting their pensions at its in-house post office; children popping in for sweets after school; people stocking up on supplies for the weekend at its off-licence, and tourists from the nearby glamping site dropping in for food at its deli.

But after a blast tore through the forecourt and apartments above it at around 3pm yesterday, the scene turned to one of despair.

The ceiling of the forecourt dangled precariously over damaged cars. Sections of the roof and entire walls of the apartment complex located above the petrol station shop were entirely blown out.

Read More

While one man told of hearing the blast 5km away, another just 1km away said its force knocked him out of his chair.

As news of the devastating tragedy quickly spread among the close-knit community of fewer than 400, people gathered outside, offering silent prayers as a major emergency operation swung into action. Fears grew of multiple fatalities and injuries, with several people still missing.

As darkness fell, emergency crews from Donegal – aided by local farmers – raced against the clock to search for people trapped underneath the rubble.

There was solidarity too from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who sent a specialist rescue team and officers to the scene to help.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and the North’s ambulance service also sent help.

The Sligo Coast Guard helicopter whirred above as at least one casualty was airlifted to hospital in Letterkenny, about 25km away.

“There are fears of fatalities. A lot of people are unaccounted for,” a local resident told the Irish Independent while local TD Joe McHugh described the scene as “a horrible waiting game.”

“There are no words, it’s just a tragedy beyond belief,” local parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy told the local Highland Radio station, asking for prayers for those affected.

“I’m in there every day and it’s just heartbreaking.”

All roads leading into the village were cordoned off, while Letterkenny University Hospital moved into Major Emergency Standby footing with “multiple people requiring immediate attention,” and urging people not to attend the hospital unless it was an emergency.

A pall of unimaginable worry and grief hung over Creeslough as people gathered for any news of loved ones who may still be trapped under the rubble.

“It’s very sombre here,” said local TD Pearse Doherty. “There are silent prayers being said. This is a dark, dark cloud over the community of Creeslough and further afield.

“Everybody is just holding on and hoping they can make contact with their loved ones inside the building.”

A statement from local pharmacy Brennan’s gave voice to the thoughts of many local people, saying: “Almost everyone in this community calls to the supermarket on a daily basis for groceries, newspapers or fuel, and also visits the post office since it relocated there recently.

“So we all have that feeling of ‘there but for the grace of God go I’.”