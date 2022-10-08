| 7.9°C Dublin

Donegal explosion: Bright autumn day that turned to darkness

 

Emergency services at the scene of a suspected explosion at a service station in the north Donegal village of Creeslough. Photo: NW newspix Expand

Emergency services at the scene of a suspected explosion at a service station in the north Donegal village of Creeslough. Photo: NW newspix

Allison Bray

A grandfather out enjoying the last of the autumn sunshine with his grandson was stopped in his tracks by the sound of the explosion in Creeslough, 5km away.

The Co Donegal petrol station and shop would normally be a hive of activity on a Friday afternoon, with locals collecting their pensions at its in-house post office; children popping in for sweets after school; people stocking up on supplies for the weekend at its off-licence, and tourists from the nearby glamping site dropping in for food at its deli.

