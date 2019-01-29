Gardaí are trying to piece together the last known movements of four young Donegal friends to try to find out why they were all killed in a horror crash.

Donegal crash tragedy: Funerals of all four friends to take place on Thursday

The friends had met up to say goodbye as one of their group, Daniel Scott, was leaving to start a new job abroad next week.

Tragically Mr Scott (23), John Harley (24), Michael Roarty (24) and Shaun Harkin (22) were killed instantly when the silver Toyota Carolla they were in left a bog road and rolled down a field near Gortahork just before 9pm on Sunday.

Yesterday evening the first of the bodies was released to family members after post mortems had taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Michael Roarty

The men were all childhood friends and well known in the Gaeltacht areas of Falcarragh, Gortahork and Gweedore.

The scene of the crash was eventually cleared yesterday afternoon after Garda forensic investigators had carried out their work.

Daniel Scott

Early indications are the four friends were travelling from Magheroarty towards Gweedore when the crash happened.

The place where the car left the road is at the bottom of a steep hill on a bog road, where a bridge at the bottom crosses a small river.

John Harley

The car went off the road to the left, crashing through a fence before tumbling into the field about eight feet below the road surface.

It then crashed into another fence before coming to a rest beside the river bank.

Shaun Harkin

Personal items lay scattered in the field after the car was taken away. Coins, earphones and glasses standing out among the medical equipment used by the emergency services.

Supt David Kelly, of Milford garda station, issued an appeal for information on sightings of the car the men were travelling in.

He said: "On Sunday night at approximately 8.40pm gardaí received a report of a single vehicle collision at Gleannhualach. When they attended the scene they found one vehicle, a 01 DL registered silver Toyota Corolla hatchback, off the road and there were four casualties.

"It was dark, it was a tragic scene, and family members arrived. I'd like to sincerely on behalf of gardaí and my other colleagues to offer our condolences to the families."

Mr Harley and Mr Harkin were from Falcarragh, Mr Scott from Gortahork, and Mr Roarty from Gweedore.

All of them were involved in their communities and were members of local soccer and GAA teams.

Scene: Garda close off a local road in Gaoth Dobhair, Gweedore, Co Donegal. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Many of their wider circle of friends, who had emigrated in the past and had been home for Christmas, were yesterday trying to make their way back to Donegal to pay their respects.

One of the first people on the scene was local priest Fr Brian O'Fearraigh.

"To look down into the valley where the accident happened and to see the sirens and to go to the scene was just the stuff of nightmares," he said.

A signpost for An Fal Carrach, Donegal, an accident occurred near Gleannhualach. Picture: Damien Eagers

"Two communities had been plunged into sadness by what had happened. Words fall silent.

"And then relatives of those in the crash began to arrive and we just stood there and hugged."

Principal of Pobolscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola in Falcarragh, Meave Sweeney, said three of the four young men killed in the crash had attended the school at different stages and Shaun and Daniel were in the school together.

Grief

Today, the bodies of the four young men will be waked at their homes before their funerals take place on Thursday.

The communities of Falcarragh, Gortahork and Gweedore have been trying to come to grips with the depth of the tragedy and comfort the families of the deceased.

Yesterday evening there were emotional scenes as the body of Michael Roarty (24) was brought home to Dunlewey in Gweedore following the post mortem examination at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Members of the local soccer team Dunleer Celtic lined the road under the imposing Mount Errigal as the hearse made its way back to the home of his parents Máire and Martin, brother Mark and sister Gracie.

His remains will repose there from noon today.

His funeral mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Thursday morning at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

At 1pm today the body of Shaun Harkin (22), from Killult, Falcarragh, will be taken from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny to the home of his parents Joe and Alice and his brother Daniel.

Removal will take place from there from there on Thursday for 10am mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The body of John Harley (24), from Carrowcannon, Falcarragh will be reposing at the home of his parents Ann and Gerry and brother Mark from 11am today.

His funeral will take place at St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh at 1pm on Thursday.

And the body of Daniel Scott (23) who was due to start a new job in Denmark, will repose at the home of his mother Gretta and stepfather Pat at Bedlam, Gortahork from 5pm today.

His father Josie and stepmother Denise, two brothers and two sisters also mourn his loss.

Daniel’s funeral mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

