Donegal abuse report ‘inaccurate’ say Gardaí

Gardaí have claimed there are “factual inaccuracies” in a report that reveals prolonged and devastating sexual assaults of 18 residents of a disability centre in Donegal.

The report chronicles 108 sexual assaults by an intellectually disabled resident at Ard Na Gréine complex in Stranorlar, which is run by the Health Service Executive.

The alleged assaults were first reported to An Garda Síochána in Donegal in 2011, but a criminal investigation of the abuse was not launched until 2019, eight years later.

The report, by the National Independent Review Panel, “found no evidence of any follow-up” after the sexual assaults were first reported to gardaí in June 2011 when “a nurse manager met with a Garda sergeant in the local station”.

Gardaí dispute this finding, with sources claiming that the HSE did not provide sufficient detail to allow them to investigate. The force is now seeking legal advice.

Gardaí contacted the HSE on Friday evening, seeking to clarify “factual inaccuracies” in the report.

The HSE has referred the gardaí to the National Independent Review Panel (NIRP).

According to sources, when in 2011 the sexual assaults were reported, local gardaí sought the names of the victims, their next of kin, and other information from the HSE. Sources say gardaí did not receive those details from the HSE, and without them they could not take the investigation further.

A formal investigation into the sexual assaults was launched in 2019 after gardaí were given a report on the offences by the HSE. The HSE itself began reviewing the sex assaults after a whistleblower came forward in 2016.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided last month that no one will be prosecuted and the Garda investigation of the scandal — including the alleged withholding of information by HSE employees — has now closed.

Three different bodies are now in dispute over whether and how the NIRP report should be published. Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte wants the anonymised report published in full. The HSE wants to publish only an executive summary to protect the confidentiality of those who participated. Gardaí asked the HSE to delay publication until a 28-day window in which the DPP’s decision not to prosecute could be appealed.

A HSE spokesperson said: “It is our continued desire to publish the detailed executive summary, and we have told An Garda Síochána that when that appeal period has elapsed, we intend to publish it, following further consultation with the families. An Garda Síochána have advised us that they wish to clarify issues of factual accuracy, and in this regard we have referred them to the authors of the report, the National Independent Review Panel.”

The report documents 108 sexual assaults on 18 residents over 13 years and notes the assaults occurred with “full knowledge” of management. Many residents were unable to protect themselves. The alleged perpetrator — given the pseudonym Brandon — was moved to another nursing home in 2016 and died last year.

Families were not told of the alleged assaults until a HSE review was completed in 2018, the NIRP report said. It also noted that the HSE referred the victims to the National Advocacy Service for support for the first time in 2020. The National Advocacy Service confirmed that it “received referrals from this case in June 2020. Once received, the cases were processed in accordance with normal operating procedures”.