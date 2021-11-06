| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donegal abuse report ‘inaccurate’ say Gardaí

Gardaí claim HSE did not provide names of sex assault victims in Donegal care home

Maeve Sheehan

Gardaí have claimed there are “factual inaccuracies” in a report that reveals prolonged and devastating sexual assaults of 18 residents of a disability centre in Donegal.

The report chronicles 108 sexual assaults by an intellectually disabled resident at Ard Na Gréine complex in Stranorlar, which is run by the Health Service Executive.

The alleged assaults were first reported to An Garda Síochána in Donegal in 2011, but a criminal investigation of the abuse was not launched until 2019, eight years later.

Most Watched

Privacy