Donald Trump says Ireland has done a good job in ‘luring’ US companies as he arrives at Doonbeg resort

Armed Garda officers on a beach near Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare (PA/Niall Carson)

Paul Markham awaiting the arrival of former President Donald Trump at Trump International in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photo: David Conachy.

David Grange from Dublin awaiting the arrival of former president Donald Trump at Trump International in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photo: David Conachy.

Donald Trump watches a performance of dancers and musicians as he arrives at his resort in Doonbeg. Photo: David Conachy.

Donald Trump has said Ireland has “lured” US companies to these shores, but refused to say whether he would prefer if such companies paid their tax back home.

The former US president was speaking to reporters as he arrived for a whistle-stop visit to his hotel and golf resort at Doonbeg in Co Clare this evening.

He was greeted by a line of hotel staff and a display of Irish music and dance.

Asked by reporters about US companies based in Ireland paying corporation tax here, Mr Trump said Ireland had “lured” companies to this country.

He was asked if he would prefer to see that tax paid in the US.

“I won’t answer that question in your country, a lot of people would say yes. But Ireland has done a good job, you’ve lured a lot of companies in. They love it here, they really love it here. They’ve been treated well just like I’ve been treated well.

“This has been a great success”.

Asked about the recent trip to Ireland of US President Joe Biden, Mr Trump said he “did not see much of his visit”.

“I don’t know what he did here.”

Mr Trump said his Trump International Golf Links and Hotel had “revitalised” west Clare. “People are happy,” he said

Meanwhile, Emma Fennell, of the John Fennell School of Set Dance, said it was a proud moment to be able to share something “that’s so precious to us” with “someone that we’re so proud of like the president”.

She said Mr Trump had talked to the dancers and was “delighted” with their performance.

“He was amazed at us, and he noticed people individually and he said, ‘well done’.

“And for the people that dance solo and everything. It was just fantastic. You couldn't ask for better.”

News that they would dance for Mr Trump was “very much last minute”.

“We found out over the weekend and we gathered up our troops. And we're lucky that we have such fantastic dancers that we could pick from and we had a quick practice last night and we went up to give it our best.”

The hotel had erected a stage in the courtyard outside for the performance which ‘very much impressed’ the former President.

“To meet him for real was surreal,” said Emma, adding that it had been a great experience.

Garda members from the Armed Support Unit were on standby ahead of his arrival, while what appeared to be members of the Secret Service were seen arriving in black cars near the entrance to the airport’s apron.

Donald Trump on arrival in Shannon. Photo: Niall Carson/PA. — © Niall Carson/PA Wire

Trump bought the now-named Trump International golf resort and hotel in the coastal Clare village for an estimated €15m in 2014.

The former US President is expected to play golf, meet guests and staff during his short visit to Clare.

Preparations were under way with heightened security at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

An increased garda presence was visible on the beaches and roads around the golf course on the west coast of Ireland ahead of the former president’s arrival.

Armed units on quad bikes patrolled the nearby Doughmore Beach as road policing units were seen driving on routes to and from nearby towns.

Gardaí on motorbikes and a dog unit were also seen waiting at Mr Trump’s resort.

At the hotel, efforts were made to tidy up the exterior including the mowing of grass and the hanging of US flags.

Improved roadside barriers were also being constructed on one of the roadways into the hotel.

Mr Trump last visited the 400-acre resort while president in 2019.

Trump landed in Shannon from Scotland, where he visited another of his resorts, Turnberry. Scotland is also his mother’s ancestral home.

While there, Trump told reporters that Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is a “negative force” who “hurt Scotland”.

The former US president made the claims during his visit to South Ayrshire on the third day of his visit to Scotland.

He told the Scottish Sun: “Nicola Sturgeon has not been very nice to me.

“She never liked what we did for Scotland. My mother was Scottish. The people of Scotland are very proud of what I did for Scotland. I think she (Sturgeon) was anti-business. She is a negative force.”

Mr Trump said Ms Sturgeon “has been a very successful politician” but her resignation as first minister was a “good change for Scotland”.

He added: “She has hurt Scotland. She has hurt education and tourism. She should have embraced us.”

Former US President Donald Trump at Clare golf resort

He said he believes “you should embrace people like my friend Sean Connery”, and claimed the late James Bond star was “very proud of me and what I did for Scotland”.

Questioned by the newspaper on Ms Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf, Mr Trump said: “I don’t know the gentleman but I hear he is a good man.”

He also said he hopes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will step in to help Trump Turnberry secure the British Open golf championship.

Mr Trump is visiting his golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland this week as he faces legal trouble in the US.

A civil trial at the Federal District Court in Manhattan is hearing allegations, denied by Mr Trump, that he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

In a separate case, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.