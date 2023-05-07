Donald Trump interview: ‘Were people afraid of me? That’s for historians to say. But you know, I got what I wanted’
The former US president on fighting rape allegations, what most people get wrong about him, why he never wants to show weakness or vulnerability — and why Ireland’s housing crisis is a good thing, in a way, because it shows people want to live here
Niamh Horan
For four hours I’ve been sitting in a reception room upstairs at his Doonbeg golf resort, waiting for Donald Trump. And wondering if the 45th president of the United States is going to show up for our interview.