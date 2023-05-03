Domestic violence victims find the legal process ‘frightening, terrifying and intimidating’ – report

The report also found that victims are “undermined and blamed” by the Child and Family Agency for a “failure” to offer protection to their children.

Domestic violence victims have been made to feel “stupid and guilty” by professionals for staying in an unsafe home for too long, according to a report from the National Women’s Council (NWC) and the Department of Justice.

Published today, the Report on the Intersection of the Criminal Justice, Private Family Law and Public Law Child Care Processes in Relation to Domestic and Sexual Violence, highlights how a systemic lack of understanding of the impact of domestic and or sexual violence on victims is one of four key factors leading victims to withdraw from the legal process.

Other factors include the absence of a comprehensive court and non-court support service, long delays and the court-day experience.

Authors Nuala Egan, barrister, and Ellen O’Malley-Dunlop, adjunct professor of law at University of Limerick said victims were made to feel responsible for letting a domestically violent situation persist.

“We heard of people being made to feel that they were responsible for exposing their children to such an environment by not reporting it immediately, packing their bags and taking the children out of the house the first time that the violence occurred,” they said.

“The questions asked by numerous professionals failed, we heard, to even begin to grasp the insidious nature of the coercive control that often underlies domestic and/or sexual violence in the home.”

The report also found that victims are “undermined and blamed” by the Child and Family Agency for a “failure” to offer protection to their children.

It highlighted how some social workers remain untrained in the dynamics of domestic violence and focus on removing children into care rather than supporting mothers.

The report also found that some victims said that their alleged perpetrator used the court process to “further their coercive control”.

It outlined how victims, who are still suffering from trauma, found all of the unfamiliar court processes “frightening, terrifying, intimidating and chaotic”.

“They found themselves thrust into a court system that employs its own technical language and which invokes procedures of which lay people often have little grasp,” the report said.

Many said they would not have been able to proceed with the court process without the support of a person who provided, in the words of one interviewee, a “steadying presence in the chaotic court experience”.

All of the support personnel interviewed were involved with NGOs, some in a voluntary capacity while others were employed on a part-time or full-time basis.

This support system is “straining under the volume of help that is needed”, according to the report.

“That workload was unsustainable before the Covid-19 pandemic, but the situation has worsened considerably now,” it said.

“We heard how increasingly the staff are compelled by lack of staffing resources to leave victims, already traumatised by what has happened, to face the ordeal of court alone.”

The provision of “consistent and comprehensive” court support to all victims of domestic and sexual violence is an “important step in the development of a court system that properly respects the dignity of victims”, according to the report.

Justice Minister Simon Harris welcomed the launch of the report and said it highlights the need for a more collaborative legal process for victims of domestic and sexual violence in the courts system.

“Today's report is a significant analysis of the intersection of criminal, family, and child protection law for victims and the impact this has on them in the context of domestic and sexual violence cases,” he said.

“My Department and I will review the recommendations carefully, and progress appropriate initiatives as part of the Government’s Zero Tolerance Plan to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, and the Government’s Family Justice Strategy.”

NWC director Orla O’Connor said it is “vital” that the legal process does not “further traumatise” people who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.

“It’s really positive that an increasing number of women are reporting domestic and sexual violence incidents to authorities, but unfortunately these legal systems don’t recognise or engage with each other,” she said.

“This places a significant burden on victims to connect and inform the three processes.

“If we are serious about achieving a victim centred approach then a comprehensive and holistic approach is needed across the three systems and involving the courts, legal professionals, guards and Tusla.”