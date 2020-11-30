Domestic violence reports soar 18pc due to lockdowns

The number of people who reported being victims of domestic violence soared by 57pc between 2016 and last year.

Figures published by the Department of Justice show 7,489 individuals contacted gardaí about suffering domestic abuse last year, up from 4,755 in 2016.

The figures show the number of victims this year has continued at a similar level to 2019, with 7,258 individuals having contacted gardaí up to last Monday.

Separately, gardaí said the number of incidents of domestic violence reported by victims has increased by 18pc so far this year.

Blamed

Restrictions on people's movement as a result of measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 are being blamed.

The figures, which were provided in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward, show 22pc of victims of domestic violence are male.

The proportion of female victims ranges from 70pc in the Sligo/Leitrim to 84pc in Wicklow, with a national average of 78pc.

Figures also show the number of reported sexual offences rose by 40pc between 2016 and last year, but a decrease is expected this year.

A total of 937 sexual offences were recorded last year, while 720 incidents have been reported this year.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said combating domestic, sexual and gender-based violence was a key priority for her department.

"The results of this independent audit will provide us with comprehensive analysis to inform how we advance our infrastructure to have the best outcomes in the future," Ms McEntee said.

She added that the Programme for Government provided for a third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, which is scheduled to be published by the end of next year.

"It will place a priority on prevention and reduction and will include a National Preventative Strategy," she said.

A range of other actions are also being looked at, including a national sexual violence prevalence study by the Central Statistics Office and separate independent research on homicide and familicide.

Ms McEntee said the "No Excuses" public awareness campaign on sexual violence will be run into next year.

Highest

The new figures indicate a national average of 15.5 victims of domestic violence per 10,000 people this year.

The ratio is highest in the Dublin North Central division, which covers the north inner city, with 26.1 victims per 10,000, followed by Louth at 25.8 and 24.7 in Dublin West.

Other areas with a disproportionately high number of domestic violence victims include Laois/Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Cavan/Monaghan.

Of the six garda divisions in the capital, only Dublin East had a below-average number of domestic violence victims.

The Cork West division had the lowest rate of the crime with an average of 8.8 victims per 10,000, followed by Mayo at 9.2 and Kilkenny/Carlow at 9.3.

Herald