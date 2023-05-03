Domestic abuse survivor assures others ‘people will believe you’

A woman whose former partner is serving a lengthy sentence for domestic abuse and coercive control has assured other abuse sufferers that they will “be believed”.

‘Mary’, not her real name, suffered 20 months of cruel abuse at the hands of Daniel Kane, of Waterville Terrace, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Kane was the first person in the State to be convicted of coercive control and in January 2021 he was jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

During their 20-month relationship, he repeatedly attacked Mary, including burning her foot, cutting her with a pizza slicer, headbutting her in the face while she was recovering from nasal surgery and stamping on her arm causing her multiple fractures.

On another occasion he stamped on her head and strangled her, leaving fingermarks along her throat. After being charged with these attacks, Kane threatened to send explicit images of the victim to her family if she did not withdraw the charges.

The offences occurred at various locations, including the couple's Dublin apartment, on dates between May 2018 and January 2020.

In her victim impact statement Mary told the court she “might be dead or in a vegetative state” if doctors and gardaí had not intervened to get her away from Kane. She encouraged victims of domestic violence to seek help from services such as Women's Aid and said they would be heard.

Speaking publicly for the first time, on RTÉ’sLiveline, Mary said Kane would hide the abuse from their friends and family but behind closed doors it was “hell for leather”.

She moved in with Kane when she was looking for a place to stay. He had a spare room to rent and what began as a simple flatmate arrangement evolved into a relationship.

Mary said she suspected Kane was a “bit a rough around the edges” and while she initially thought he was “sweet”, things “developed from sweet into sour very, very quickly”.

"If I talked too much, I was mouthy. If I didn’t talk, I was sulking,” she said.

"I couldn’t do right for doing wrong and he always told me that no one would believe me.”

Mary said Kane “gaslighted” her into believing her injuries were self-inflicted, he would lock her in a room with a padlock, and on many occasions she was dragged back into their apartment “like an animal”, by her hair, head and even by her cheek, with his finger, in a “fish hook” action.

Mary said she felt both public and private “humiliation” and on one occasion children who were playing in a park pleaded with Kane to stop harming her.

"Little boys in a football pitch running up, ‘Please mister, please, please don’t hurt her.’ Little boys like, my heart breaking and him just like, ‘I’m going to hurt you. You’ve made a show of me again’.”

Two years on from Kane’s sentencing, Mary said some days she is “powerful, a survivor, an inspiration” but other days she sits in her room and waits “for the creak of the door”.

"I'm still afraid he’ll find me or he'll be released early,” she said.

Gardaí became aware of the abuse when they were contacted by a doctor at a Dublin hospital who was treating Mary in September 2019.

Mary said when the officers came into the hospital room, she got “so much support, they believed me”.

She said people from all walks of life can end up in a similar situation and anyone who is afraid to speak up can be assured that there are "so many supports" available to them.

"He always told me no one would believe me and that's the big thing, they will believe you…All those guards that I dealt with and all the detectives that I dealt with, they truly believed in me. They knew I wasn’t lying and they gave me so much inspiration to be able to tell the truth. I wouldn’t have been able to do it only for they were so kind to me,” she said.

"Sometimes I want to forget about it and pretend it never happened, but obviously it did.

"I see life moving on and people getting married and people having kids and I don’t want to be the one in the corner crying over domestic violence, but at the same time I’ve been through it...It’s so prevalent at the moment and it really breaks my heart,” she added.

Helplines: If you have been affected by the contents of this article, click here for more information.