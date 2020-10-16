Domestic abuse calls increasing during pandemic as there are almost 30 applications for barring orders every day

There has also been over 14,000 incidents or attempted beaches of barring orders to the middle of last month, new figures reveal (stock photo)

DOMESTIC abuse calls to the gardaí have increased by nearly a quarter since the beginning of the pandemic, with almost 30 new applications for barring orders every single day.

There has also been over 14,000 incidents or attempted beaches of barring orders to the middle of last month, new figures reveal.

Applications for interim barring orders from March 16 – the beginning of the lockdown – until the end of August amount to more than 1,000, a jump of one-third on the same period last year.

The rise in domestic violence has seen an increased allocation in the Budget this week for the Department of Justice, although it is unclear if extra refuge places will become available in the months ahead.

The Department of Children and Tusla are now both studying further ways of combating domestic abuse, with it described as a key priority for the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

An Garda Síochána says it continues to attach the highest priority to domestic abuse incidents during the pandemic, with ‘Operation Faoiseamh’ under way to ensure victims of domestic abuse are supported and protected throughout the period.

The Garda authorities have provided the Department of Justice with provisional data for incidents during the Covid crisis, which shows that up to the end of August:

• Domestic abuse-related calls increased by approximately 24pc

• Breaches of Domestic Violence Order incidents increased by 15pc in comparison to the same time period last year

The most recent operational figures provided by An Garda Síochána show that up to the middle of last month (September 16) there had been 14,039 attempted contacts since the pandemic, despite barring orders being in place.

Garda management has also indicated to the Department of Justice that over 100 prosecutions have been started under Operation Faoiseamh.

The Courts Service, meanwhile, reports that for the period running from March 16 to August 31, the number of applications for protective orders was 3,834, or just short of 30 new cases every single day.

This is an increase of 17pc compared with the same period in 2019, which itself was up on the previous year. Similarly, the number of applications for interim barring orders was 1,022, an increase of 34pc from the same period in 2019.

“We have witnessed a rise in the rate of domestic abuse calls recorded by An Garda Síochána and incidents during the Covid-19 pandemic. While this is very troubling, it was not unexpected,” a spokesperson for the Department of Justice declared.

“In view of this, at an early stage in the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department developed an inter-agency action plan to help support those at risk of domestic abuse during the pandemic.

“As part of this inter-agency plan and in addition to the funding already allocated for 2020, the Department of Justice to date has provided an additional €327,250 to a number of organisations working in the sector, to support and extend the existing services they offer during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Other actions under the plan are aimed at ensuring that domestic abuse and sexual violence continue to receive the highest priority from the civil and criminal justice system.

This includes the fast-tracking of alleged domestic abuse cases by the Legal Aid Board and Courts Service, together with the provision and of a Legal Aid Board helpline to ensure that persons experiencing domestic violence issues get prompt legal advice and legal representation in court where needed.

A major public awareness campaign on domestic abuse on radio and television has also been undertaken since the Covid-19 pandemic, in partnership with frontline services in the community and voluntary sector.

The campaign, known by the title ‘Still Here’, aims to get the message to those experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence that support services from State agencies and the voluntary sector are still available and accessible during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More

Online Editors