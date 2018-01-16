Dolores O'Riordan's death 'not being treated as suspicious', police confirm

Police in London investigating the death of Dolores O’Riordan have confirmed this morning that they are not treating it as suspicious.

Police in London investigating the death of Dolores O’Riordan have confirmed this morning that they are not treating it as suspicious.

The 46-year-old Cranberries singer was found dead at the London Hilton Hotel on Park Lane just after 9am yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report will now be compiled for a coroner. Meanwhile, the singer was "full of life, joking and excited" in a final phone call to a friend, it has been revealed.

Dolores was in London to record a cover of the Cranberries hit Zombie with band Bad Wolves when she died suddenly in her hotel room. Her record label boss Dan Waite said he received a call from Dolores on Sunday night.

Managing director of record company Eleven Seven Music, Waite, said in a statement yesterday: "The news that my friend Dolores has passed deeply shocked me. I worked with the Cranberries at Universal Records and have kept in touch ever since. "Dolores left me a voice message just after midnight last night stating how much she loved Bad Wolves' version of Zombie. She was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals.

"She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week. The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don her ex-husband, her children and her mother."

Online Editors