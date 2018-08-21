The inquest into Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan is due to take place on her birthday next month, nine months after her sudden death.

Dolores inquest will be held on her birthday

The international star from Co Limerick was found dead in her hotel room at the Hilton in Park Lane, London, on the morning of January 15.

She was in the UK capital for a short recording session at the time.

An inquest was originally due to begin four days later, but was postponed until April 3 while the coroner awaited medical test results.

However, without explanation, the hearing was removed from the schedule with no new date set.

The Irish Independent can now reveal that the inquest will take place at Westminster Coroner's Court on Thursday, September 6.

It will fall on what would have been O'Riordan's 47th birthday.

A spokesperson from the coroner's office told the Irish Independent that her family have been informed of its findings.

"The family have been updated with all the information we have, but the inquest itself will be the place where information on her death will become available to the public domain," they said.

The Metropolitan Police said in January that they were not treating the Cranberries icon's death as suspicious.

She is survived by her three children, Taylor (20), Molly (16) and Dakota (12).

