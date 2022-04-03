Dolores Cahill goes on the run, hiding in a ‘remote location’ to avoid arrest as she waits for ‘new world’ to begin

Dolores Cahill being refused entry to the RDS during the Dublin Bay South by-election for refusing to wear a mask. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Dolores Cahill has revealed to her followers that she remains hidden in a “remote location”, after a warrant for her arrest was issued by a Dublin court.

The former UCD professor has admitted in an online video that she is actively “travelling around trying not to get arrested”.

The bench warrant was issued on January 25 after Cahill failed to appear in court the day before, in connection with an incident at Dublin Airport on September 6, 2020 where she was accused of failing to adhere to the guidelines and failing to comply with the directions of gardaí.

It is understood that gardaí are now on the lookout for the 56-year-old who has confirmed in the online video that she is keeping a low profile for fear of going to prison.

Speaking in a video filmed in February last and uploaded two weeks ago, Cahill claimed that Irish authorities are “censoring me and interfering with my phone and my internet”.

“In beautiful Ireland they have issued a bench warrant, allegedly about a month ago, for an imprisonable offence for exercising my rights of freedom in Dublin Airport for not filling out a passenger track-and-trace form. If I use my card in Ireland, police vans turn up five minutes later. I am currently in a remote location travelling around trying not to get arrested.”

She said that the authorities are currently “trying to put me into prison for six months or two years”.

Having been banned from social media for sharing Covid mistruths, the once-respected immunologist who has a house in Co Dublin and a castle in Co Kildare, now regularly appears in videos from undisclosed locations.

In the recent video, Cahill accused the police of “misinterpreting the law” and said she was raising her concerns “in case I completely disappear, that I may need to have people help me in the future to get the message out.”

But she is still able to peddle misinformation more than two years into the pandemic.

In a second video interview last month, Cahill yet again denounced Covid as being false and claimed that Ireland’s lockdowns were “based on no evidence or completely false evidence”.

She then wrongly said that those who are ill from Covid should ask their medical professional for Ivermectin — the anti-parasitic drug which a large study published last week by The New England Journal of Medicine showed had no signs of quelling the disease or reducing patients’ risk of hospitalisation.

Asked if there was a “cost” to her, personally, as a result of her remarks, Cahill told the interviewer, “often scientists are on the frontline throughout history when they are trying to challenge whatever system”.

“I have been studying the historical perspective over thousands of years of what is going on now, which is really a nexus between the banking system, the system of accountability and the politicians and the media.”

She then went on to claim to be working on building structures for a “new world” and said she has been working with retired police officers, lawyers and military around the world “to prepare for the system when the current system has to be replaced”.

“What people may not be aware of is I have been working for two years building networks to prepare for a system in Ireland and Europe where we will have a proper system of governance.

“For me, it’s about building the structures for the world to connect half the world’s population to build a better world.”

Cahill said she meets weekly with lawyers and doctors as they plan to “hold the top 20 people in the world in each country to account” for the imposition of Covid-related lockdowns.

“Through our weekly meetings, we will engage the top lawyers in Canada, Australia, Brazil or Germany and develop a mechanism to share the information so that this does not happen again.”

Asked how she would like to be remembered, Cahill said: “I would like to be remembered for getting the truth out and for hopefully saving some lives and keeping people healthy.”

She said her “new world” will be based on “openness, transparency and accountability.”

One person who wants Cahill to be held accountable is Una McCarron from Co Donegal, who claimed in an interview with the Sunday Independent last week to have received a phone call from her when her late husband Joe was ill in hospital with Covid. He later died from the disease.

“Dolores Cahill has lot of questions to answer regarding the medication she suggested he should be on, telling me what to tell the hospital, telling me he had to be removed from the hospital, telling me Joe would be looked after.”

Cahill did not answer questions posed by this newspaper about the circumstances around McCarron’s removal from hospital — yet in her online appearances she continues to accuse medical professionals of being “afraid of being held accountable” for their actions.

“The people who are doing the harm, they are afraid of being held accountable — and so what they want to do is put the force that they have in the media or the establishment, or through employment or regulatory agencies, against individual whistleblowers speaking out,” she said last month.

In both of the most recent interviews, Cahill accuses her voice of being “silenced” and says she has been the victim of “censorship” — however every Saturday Cahill broadcasts remotely her unchallenged weekly internet radio show.

The online station says its presenters discuss a “wide range of topics including, climate crisis, pandemics, Covid-19 malfeasance, big-tech censorship, digital control, government tyranny, corruption, propaganda and democracy.”

As well as not believing Covid exists, Cahill has added to her roster of wild conspiracy theories claims that 5G is “causing huge harm to children”, there is “no basis” for climate change, and there are “neurotoxins” in Ireland’s drinking water.

“There has been undermining with climate change, the banking crisis — a lot of these engineered so-called terrorists and wars and pandemics. It sounds unbelievable that there would be a coordinated effort in order to undermine the family, the law, the economy — but that happens to be the case,” she said.

Cahill then went on to claim that society is “planning this over the next seven to eight years” and implored those listening to “understand what is going on, so we hold one doctor, one civil servant, one policeman to account”.

“Just because they are easing off on Covid their plan in two to three years’ time is to say, ‘Well, there is an outbreak of ebola, aids, Marburg virus or smallpox’ — and go straight into a long period of time, locking people down,” she said, claiming Covid vaccinations will make people “chronically ill and infertile for the next century”, which, like most of her remarks on this subject, is false.

The warrant for Cahill’s arrest remains in place.