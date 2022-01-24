Doggie bag from a €9 ‘substantial meal’ among items in Covid time capsule on Claire Byrne Live

A plastic pint glass, a doggie-bag from a €9 ‘substantial meal’ and a tin of baking powder were among the items donated for a Covid-19 time capsule on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live.

The items were chosen by guests of the show as iconic symbols of what the pandemic meant to them and how they got through it.

For Newstalk presenter Tom Dunne, who broadcast his show from home five days a week, it was a radio microphone.

For Dr Sam McConkey, an infectious disease specialist, it was a well-worn pair of loafers that he referred to his “danger zone” shoes which he took off when going anywhere inside due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus from droplets hitting the ground.

The show featured a number of panellists discussing their experiences during the pandemic and how they feel about the easing of most restrictions.

Mr Dunne described the past two years as “one weird trip”.

He compared the sense of jubilation following the announcement of the easing of restrictions by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday night as akin to the celebrations in New York’s Times Square on V-J Day on August 14, 1945.

"It felt like a wave washing over me,” he said.

"It was overwhelming.”

But despite the nationwide sense of relief during so-called “Freedom Day”, he said he didn’t feel ready to get out and celebrate at the weekend.

“I’m not ready to go back out,” he told host Claire Byrne.

But other guests on the show said there is a genuine sense of relief.

Former Meath GAA manager Sean Boylan, who contracted Covid-19 at the age of 77, said living through the pandemic was frightening.

"For the first time in my life, I was scared,” he said. “We were afraid to do anything.

"I’ve had so many friends and neighbours who died,” he said.

Psychologist and writer Dr Maureen Gaffney said that while many people will embrace returning to sense of normality, some people will still be tentative about getting back into the swing of things.

"People are thrilled with life returning to normal, but there is a group of people who are very anxious,” she said.