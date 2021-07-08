Dog welfare charity appeal for home for Smokey who suffers life-limiting condition

Smokey's condition could progress quickly over the next few years. Photo: Fran Veale

A Dublin dog rescue and rehoming charity has issued an appeal for pet lovers to provide a home for “loveable big softy” Smokey, a seven-month-old Mastiff who suffers from a life-limiting condition.

Dogs Trust, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity, revealed that Smokey came to the charity’s Rehoming Centre in March 2021 from a Local Authority Dog Pound.

His carers noticed issues when he was walking and after veterinary examination it is suspected that he has a spinal condition commonly known as ‘Wobblers Syndrome’.

Affected dogs usually display a wobbly or clumsy movement, and vets say his condition, which affects his neck and upper back, could progress quickly over the next few years.

The syndrome is often debilitating and dogs can have difficulty walking or standing as it progresses, this means Smokey’s adopters need to be prepared for his life potentially being a lot shorter than the average dog.

Dogs Trust is appealing for an extra-special home for Smokey so he can enjoy the time he has in comfort and happiness.

Niamh Curran-Kelly, Veterinary and Welfare Manager, Dogs Trust Ireland said: “Smokey’s condition does not stop him enjoying life. Although his symptoms could progress quite quickly over the next few years, his quality of life is not currently impacted by his medical issues.

“He is a happy and comfortable dog and deserves to be spoiled in his forever home, for however long that may be.”

Smokey is described as a sensitive dog, but once he gets to know people his giddy and playful personality shines.

“Despite his medical condition he loves running and racing around with other dogs and playing tug with his favourite people,” the Finglas Centre revealed.

“Smokey is an intelligent boy and is eager to learn. Some of his favourite things include playing fetch, getting belly rubs and food. Giving Smokey a home might mean sharing a sofa, but his new family will be rewarded with slobbery kisses and lots of love.”

Potential adopters would need to have a few meetings with Smokey at the charity’s rehoming centre in Finglas, but as his canine carers say he will be an “amazing addition to any family.”

Eimear Cassidy. Assistant Manager, Dogs Trust Ireland, added: “Despite his medical condition, Smokey is a giddy and playful dog who loves racing around with other dogs and playing tug with his favourite people.

“Sadly, but understandably, his condition has been a deterrent to people adopting him. However, we just want him to be happy and loved in a home for the rest of his life. Ideally his home would have a large, secure garden with grass where he can play. Due to his condition, Smokey would be best suited to an adult only family or one with children over 16 years of age.”

Potential adopters are asked to contact Dogs Trust on 01 879 1000.