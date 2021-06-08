The dog that attacked and killed a three-month-old baby in Waterford has been put down.

Gardai have confirmed that a post mortem has also been carried out on the baby girl.

"The post-mortem was administered by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr. Margaret Bolster, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons,” a garda spokesperson said.

“As a result of the post-mortem, An Garda Síochána's focus is on the preparation of an investigation file for an inquest by the County Coroner.

“The animal which was involved in the incident has now been destroyed,” it added.

Read More

The baby was discovered by her aunt who went to check on her sleeping.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning in the small village of Clashmore, west Waterford.

The little girl, named locally as Mia O’Connell, was asleep upstairs in the bedroom of the house when her aunt, who was visiting the home, found her badly injured.

Mia’s mother Ella Wood, and grandparents Noirin O’Connell and Barry Dillon were all downstairs when it is understood the family pet, a terrier cross, went into the room in which the baby was sleeping.

The baby was treated by gardaí and paramedics at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital.

She was later pronounced dead from her injuries, shortly after 3am.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said yesterday her thoughts were with the family.

“This is an absolutely awful situation, to think that your little baby’s life has been lost in such terrible, terrible circumstances,” she said.

Independent councillor Séamus O’Donnell, from Old Parish in Dungarvan, said the whole community had been left reeling by the tragedy.

“Clashmore is a very close-knit, rural town, it’s a lovely place,” he said. “The whole of west Waterford is shocked this morning.”

Mayor of Waterford Damien Geoghegan said the town is “devastated” by the news.

“People are really upset to hear such as small, innocent child lost its life in such tragic circumstances.”