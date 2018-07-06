Dog shot 'to protect customers' following incident on farm

A dog was shot on a Northern Ireland farm following an incident on Thursday.

The incident happened at Rosepark Farm, Ballymoney Co Antrim.

The dog, an English Bulldog, is understood to have died as a result of the shooting.

A spokesperson for the farm said that the decision was taken to shoot the dog to protect customers at the Farm.

"The safety of our customers is always our number one priority here at Rosepark Farm," a spokesperson said.

"Today (Thursday) there was an incident involving a dog that strayed onto our property, which ultimately resulted in one of our employees making a hard decision to ensure the safety of a number of families and infant children in that area.

"We reported the incident to the relevant authorities straightaway and a thorough investigation is now ongoing."

The spokesperson said that false information about the incident was being spread on social media.

"Fortunately, none of our customers were physically injured, but this was understandably a very frightening incident," the spokesperson added.

"We appreciate our loyal customer base and know that most, if not all of you, will disregard any false information being posted regarding this incident."

Local UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said that he had been contacted by numerous people concerned about the incident.

"Local authorities including the PSNI and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have procedures to investigate and ultimately deal with these types of incidents," he said.

"I would urge members of the public to allow the authorities to carry out their investigations before making potentially harmful and defamatory comments on social media towards any individuals or businesses.

"I have every faith in the policies and laws which are in place to protect people and animals within our Borough, we should allow the authorities to carry out their duties without prejudice or interference."

The PSNI confirmed that the incident had been reported to them.

"Police received a report that a dog had been shot on land at Bravallen Road, Ballymoney yesterday afternoon, Thursday 05 July," a spokesperson said.

"The matter is being progressed by the Council Dog Warden."

Causeway Coast and Glens Council said that they were aware of the incident and it is currently under investigation.

