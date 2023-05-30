Dog owners warned of heatstroke signs in pets as temperatures soar

Dogs Trust advised owners to make sure their dog has access to plenty of cool, fresh water when at home as well as access to shaded areas to cool off in, both indoors and outdoors. Picture: Fran Veale

Dogs Trust Ireland has urged the public to keep their pets safe in the sun as temperatures are set to soar this week.

The charity advised owners not to take any risks when it comes to their dog’s safety in hot weather, especially when it comes to exercise.

A veterinary study commissioned by Dogs Trust in 2020 found the most common cause of potentially fatal heatstroke is dogs being exercised by their owners.

This can include dogs walking, playing, or running with their owners and was responsible for 74pc of heat stroke cases.

Over two thirds of these cases occurred after simply walking in the heat. Dogs Trust has appealed to owners to avoid taking their dogs out during the hottest times of the day.

The charity recommended walking dogs early in the morning or late in the evening instead.

Common signs of heatstroke to watch out for in dogs include: panting heavily, drooling excessively, appearing lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, vomiting, collapsing or diarrhoea.

If heatstroke is suspected, owners should seek veterinary attention immediately. The sooner this happens, the better chance the dog has of making a full recovery.

Dogs Trust veterinary and welfare manager said it’s vital to quickly move your pet to a cooler location and contact your vet immediately for advice if you think your dog might be suffering from heatstroke.

Niamh Curran Kelly said: "Dogs aren’t able to cool themselves down as effectively as people, and they have to rely on panting or releasing small amounts of heat through their paw pads.

“When the air and ground temperatures rise, it becomes much more difficult for them to do this so they can overheat very easily.

“Describe your dog’s symptoms to your vet, while making an active attempt to cool them down.

“Offer them cool, but not cold, water to drink and pour small amounts of room temperature water on their body.

“The main goal is to return their body temperature to normal as quickly as possible, but not so quickly as to cause shock.”

The charity’s communications manager Corina Fitzsimons said it’s safer to leave your pet at home in the shade if you’re heading out for a day in the sun.

"While many of us look forward to the warmer weather, we are able wear lighter clothes, but dogs don’t have this option,” she said.

“It’s especially important not to walk older, overweight or dogs with squishy faces in hot weather as it’s more exerting and therefore more dangerous for them.

“For these dogs, even sitting outside in hot weather can lead to heatstroke. In heatwave weather, we would advise walking very early in the morning, after sunset or avoiding walks altogether.”

The charity has also reminded dog owners to never ever leave your dog alone in a car on a warm day.

Just a few minutes in a hot car can be fatal to your dog, with temperatures inside rising from 22C to 33C in just 10 minutes.

Parking in the shade and leaving windows down does very little to keep temperatures low, it said.

Dogs Trust advised owners to place a damp towel in a shaded spot for their dog to lie on to keep them even cooler and to re-wet it regularly as it can dry out quickly

The charity said not to allow your dog to get too much sun, just like people, they can get sunburnt too – especially dogs with white or very thin coats.

Dogs with black coats also need to be vigilant as their dark coat absorbs the sunlight.

Areas to be particularly mindful of are the tips of their ears, and bridge of their nose. It can also be a good idea to trim back particularly hairy dogs’ fur on consultation with your groomer, so they won’t get so hot.

Freezing some of your dog’s favourite toys in water can encourage them to lick the ice which will hydrate them.

The charity currently has 300 dogs in its care.