Dog-eat-dog internal spats and sleeveen politics won’t help Coalition win elections

The announcement of funding for sports facilities regularly coincides with politicians telephoning club chairpersons and claiming that their assistance made the difference. Nothing to do with strict criteria being applied. Photo: Stock image

Normal service has well and truly resumed with the Coalition parties either taking the credit or shifting the blame on retrofitting grants and cost of living measures and flat out bickering over sports grants and roads projects.

The Green Party is no innocent when it comes to keeping up with the antics of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. The Greens were out of the blocks and staking their claims on the home insulation plans before any policy was even officially approved.

Before the cost of living package, the parties were openly setting their stall out with the Greens spinning that Eamon Ryan was pushing for more targeted measures aimed at low-income households, as opposed to Fine Gael wanting catch-all measures to also benefit middle income and high earners. Greens TD Neasa Hourigan called for a mini budget to include a €10-a-week increase in child benefit. The Dublin Central TD also wanted a €20-a-week cost of disability payment for anyone relying on State benefits for their income and speeding up the introduction to a living wage by increasing the minimum wage to €11. No wonder the Opposition was saying the package didn’t

go far enough when the Coalition itself wasn’t putting out a consistent message.

The announcement of funding for sports facilities in clubs and schools is still a classic example of sleeveen parish pumpery. Government TDs clamour to break the news to successful applicants – and ignore the failures. The intention is less than subtle: “You got the grant because of me.” Nothing to do with strict criteria being applied. Bemused chairpersons of sports clubs can get a handful of calls from politicians, each claiming their assistance made the difference. When the tide goes out, no amount of sports grants will save a seat.

The one-upmanship reached epidemic proportions last week with Fine Gael accusing Green Party and Fianna Fáil Cabinet ministers, Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, of giving their lads the sports numbers in advance. “Just to note that Minister Martin and Minister Chambers have already notified their party colleagues yesterday of details of funding,” Fine Gael sports spokesman Micheál Carrigy wrote in an email to all 255 of the party’s councillors. By the way, the ministers didn’t deny the accusation when the Department of Sport was asked about it. Dog-eat-dog internal competition for the sake of getting a clientelist head start on the other fellah is beyond juvenile.

The Coalition partners have become obsessed – on a national and local level – with the belief that they need to assert their own identity to show who is “winning” the game of government. The optics might work with internal constituencies in the parties themselves, showing the backbenchers and grassroots activists that the leadership is standing up to the inconvenient ally. Fine Gael seems more focussed on what the Greens supposedly are and are not doing than implementing an agenda. The scattergun of gripes belies the party’s relative weakness. A decade ago, Fine Gael had the numbers to frequently dismiss Labour Party concerns, but not anymore.

The real enemies of the Coalition aren’t sitting alongside them in government. The big-ticket items of housing, health and the economy are not going to be resolved by one party acting in its own interests. Neither are the voters going to forgive any of the three parties if there is not sufficient progress made in these areas come the next general election. The notion that a problem policy is the sole domain of just a single part of the Coalition won’t wash.

Fine Gael discovered in the past two general elections that just pointing to the economy doesn’t sell. In 2016, the voters were looking at the provision of public services. 2020 was 2016 for slow learners, with voters wanting greater State intervention in the supply of housing, especially to those who cannot rely upon the vagaries of the market.

The recognition by the public of the importance of leadership came during the pandemic when there was a somewhat positive response to firm decision-making. Unlike the Opposition, a government doesn’t have the option of endlessly sitting on the fence. The oft-quoted immortal words of Benjamin Franklin on the signing of the Declaration of Independence should serve as a motto for this Coalition: “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

As politics becomes more partisan, those in government will increasingly find themselves falling into the “them and us” category. A clear manifestation of this pattern was seen this weekend with female politicians in the Coalition questioning their exclusion from the speakers at a National Women’s Council rally on International Women’s Day to demand action on the critical issues women face. The four headline confirmed speakers at the Women’s Rally 2022 are Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin, Ivana Bacik of the Labour Party, Róisín Shortall of the Social Democrats and Bríd Smith of People Before Profit.

“Violence against women is an epidemic, women remain the carers in Ireland with minimal shift in our culture of care, our childcare costs are among the highest in Europe, and lone parents, the majority of whom are women, are most impacted by the housing crisis and are the group most at risk of deprivation. Meanwhile, we continue to battle the interference of the Catholic Church in our reproductive healthcare and the future of our new national maternity hospital. We demand change and hope you will join us at the rally,” the NWC says.

The list of speakers has generated a wide-ranging debate. Judging by their reaction to the line-up and the lack of speakers from any parties in government, women representing Coalition parties clearly feel they are part of the solution, rather than the problem. Fianna Fáil’s Erin McGreehan found it “shocking” that their work was being ignored. “Are we women too? We are working and actually getting results. Does this count? Why is this organisation coming across anti-government?”

Welcome to politics in 2022.