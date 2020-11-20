Does Dublin's latest council planning row reveal even more cracks in housing crisis?

This week, Dublin city councillors voted against a plan for 853 new homes in Coolock. With demand for housing in the capital higher than ever, the move is a blow for people on social housing waiting lists.

Because politicians are still arguing with officials about a basic principle – the correct mix between public and private homes. On Monday, councillors voted overwhelmingly to reject a plan that would have allowed 853 new units on a 17-hectare site at Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock.

For some, this means we are entering a new era of greater state involvement in building houses, but others see it as yet another example of ideology stopping us from putting roofs over people’s heads.

What exactly was proposed for the Oscar Traynor land?

Effectively, a new mini-village. Designed by Glenveagh Properties, this project was first approved in 2017 as part of the council’s Housing Land Initiative.

It involves 434 apartments, 282 redbrick houses and 137 duplex homes, with a split between 50pc private, 30pc social and 20pc affordable purchase.

The affordable units would sell from €230,000 for a one-bed apartment to €320,000 for a three-bed.

Glenveagh also promised to provide a host of social amenities for the area. These would include an orchard, cycle tracks, nature trails and a community hub.

That all sounds great, but how would the finances break down?

The site is currently valued at €44m. Glenveagh was proposing to buy it from DCC for €14m, redevelop it and then sell back the social and affordable housing units.

From the council planners’ point of view, this makes sense because they have the land but not the expertise required for such an ambitious construction job.

So why has a clear majority of councillors poured cold water over the project?

Fundamentally, DCC’s left-wing members hate the notion of private developers making a profit from public land. More specifically, they claim this particular plan is terrible value for money.

In their view, the affordable homes are actually out of reach for most ordinary workers, while DCC would be tied to paying a fixed price for them until 2024, even if building is delayed by Covid-19.

Above all, councillors fear Glenveagh might sell its private houses to an investment company, commonly known as a vulture fund. Under that scenario, DCC could end up out of pocket again by paying off landlords’ mortgages through the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme.

How did the political parties line up on this issue?

Ominously, all three government partners took a different attitude. Fine Gael councillors supported Glenveagh’s plan, while Fianna Fáil split down the middle after first trying to get it deferred.

The Green Party voted against and was joined by Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats. This was enough to defeat the proposal by a wide margin, 48 to 14.

Afterwards, councillors passed an emergency motion calling on DCC to develop the Oscar Traynor site itself and use every single unit for social housing.

So the rift between council officials and our public representatives is now quite wide?

Yes, as was shown by the mixed response to Monday night’s vote.

“Great news,” was how Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin greeted the result, while his Social Democrats counterpart Cian O’Callaghan hailed it as “a wake-up call”.

However, for DCC head of housing Brendan Kenny, the outcome was deeply frustrating.

“A huge amount of effort, time and finance has been put into this project,” he said, pointing out that it could now be five to eight years before a brick is laid on the Oscar Traynor site.

In the meantime, Kenny argues, DCC’s credibility when dealing with other building companies has been “severely dented”.

As for the Government, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has asked DCC for a report on its possible options and warned: “Lessons need to be learned very quickly.”

Presumably this row hasn’t come out of the blue?

No, it has been brewing for some time. In fact, the Oscar Traynor debate is basically a re-run of last November’s controversy over O’Devaney Gardens – only with a different result.

On that occasion, some left-wing councillors opposed the original plan but reluctantly switched after Bartra Capital Property promised it would sell 30pc of its private housing units back to DCC.

Since then, Bartra’s planning application has been delayed until next March because of Covid-19 and councillors have decided it’s time to take a stand.

While these disputes are rumbling on, how does Dublin’s housing crisis look now?

Not good, partly because the pandemic has forced construction workers to down tools for much of the year.

It’s estimated that Ireland needs 33,000 new homes a year, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted last Tuesday that we will not reach 20,000 this year.

Covid-19 has actually reduced Ireland’s homelessness figures (now 8,656, down from 10,397 this time last year) thanks to the current ban on evictions, but made things even worse for those already sleeping rough.

More than 50 have died so far this year, compared with 34 in the whole of last year.

Finally, what does the Oscar Traynor row tell us about Dublin’s future housing policy?

The political winds of change are blowing toward the State providing public homes and away from relying on the private market.

At the same time, there is uncertainty over whether local authorities are up for that challenge.

On Wednesday, Sinn Féin produced Department of Housing figures that suggested some councils are paying developers more than twice what they would spend on delivering social units themselves.

In DCC, for example, the average cost of a privately-built home was €382,200 while the public equivalent came in at €181,500.

However, there’s a question mark over those statistics because they may not take into account the size or specifications of particular builds.

Two facts are beyond dispute. Coolock has a higher social housing waiting list than anywhere else in Ireland while hopes that the Oscar Traynor site might help solve that problem have been well and truly dashed.