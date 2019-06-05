It's official - the Trump brothers have pulled their first pint in Ireland, but maybe they sipped it prematurely.

'Does Doonbeg love Trump?' - Eric and Don pull pints in Clare, but maybe sip prematurely

The Trump ‘boys’ Don Jr and Eric showed up at Doonbeg village on Wednesday evening to pull a pint in Morrissey’s pub after the celebratory ceilí.

“This is better than New York City,” they declared to the crowd that had gathered to welcome them with open arms.

They spoke to several villagers, posed for selfies with children and received even louder cheers after asking "does Doonbeg love Trump?".

Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, pours drinks and meets locals in the village of Doonbeg in Co Clare, on the first day of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Republic of Ireland. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Eric told the crowd: "We love this place more than anything. So thank you for this hospitality. It's awesome."

He then offered to buy drinks.

"Don and I want to buy everyone cocktails tonight," he said.

The young Trump men visited several pubs in the village and even had a go at pouring pints in one.

At Madigan's bar, Eric said: "So guys, just a little cheers to everyone in Doonbeg, we love you guys so much, thank you for treating us like family. We love everything about Doonbeg, we feel like home here, just great to be with each and every one of you. Thank you for the support guys, thank you."

"Thank you for having us, thank you for treating us like family, we really appreciate the support. We feel like Doonbeg is home for us," he said to a cheer.

"We have the best neighbours in the world, we love them, we appreciate them and to see this turnout is nothing short of incredible," he said.

"We love them they love us and its been an unbelievable partnership and it's been an unbelievable friendship," he added.

A small crowd gathered outside the bar shortly before 10pm as the brothers arrived to take photos and videos.

Donald Jr and Eric spent a few minutes outside chatting to the crowd.

A small cheer erupted from the bar as they joined the locals inside for a drink.

The duo were photographed pulling a pint of Guinness behind the bar, with Donald Jr perhaps taking a premature sip of his.

Speaking from behind the bar, Eric thanked the locals for the support: "You guys are so warm to us every single time. You are truly some of the most incredible people in the world and I hope we've made you very very proud and I hope we've made Ireland very proud."

Earlier in the evening, while the bilateral meeting was taking place, Donald Trump's wife Melania was in the company of Culture Minister Josepha Madigan. They enjoyed a ‘culture display’ taking in Irish dancing, a performance of the harp - and it somehow included a rendition of Cottoneye Joe.

The media weren’t allowed in - and a video that Madigan posted online was subsequently taken down.

