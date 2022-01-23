Doctors would like to scrubs become their permanent form of clothing at work – survey

Doctors at University Hospital Galway have signalled they would like to scrubs become their permanent form of clothing at work following the switch to their use by many healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A survey of over 150 doctors at UHG found a large majority would favour wearing scrubs as their usual form of attire while working in hospital.

The research was carried out to explore whether the Covid-19 pandemic had changed the way in which hospital doctors viewed the clothing they wore at work, given a large increase in the usage of scrubs after the onset of the outbreak in early 2020.

Researchers found just over three-quarters of doctors at UHG reporting changing their work wear from professional attire to scrubs during the pandemic.

Almost three-quarters of respondents said they wanted the change to wearing scrubs to become permanent, with most wanting the hospital to provide such clothing.

Approximately four in 10 doctors said they felt uncomfortable with bringing their clothing home during the outbreak of Covid-19 because of the risk of infection to other members of their households.

The survey found two-thirds of doctors noticed no change in how they were perceived by patients as a result of wearing scrubs.

One of the main authors of the report, Ola Løkken Nordrum, said the finding raised questions about long-standing beliefs surrounding “professional attire” with the assumption that patients preferred such clothing to be worn by doctors with scrubs only being provided to doctors working in operating theatres, intensive care units or emergency departments.

“As Covid-19 broke down existing standards surrounding doctors’ attire, doctors chose the simple scrubs – a practical, hygienic attire,” he observed.

Dr Nordrum noted other hospital staff including nurses, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists and occupational therapists all have separate uniforms.

The report said healthcare staff had become “hyperaware” of the role of clothing to protect themselves and their surroundings from infections as a result of the increased amount of personal protective equipment used during the pandemic.

The report pointed out that it was well-established that the clothing of healthcare staff is contaminated with bacteria which can pose a risk of infection to other medical workers, patients and the community.

“The humble hospital scrubs have shown their worth amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Why not continue to wear them,” said Dr Nordrum.

The report published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science recommended that the change in clothing worn by doctors that occurred during the pandemic be used as an opportunity to adopt scrubs as standard clothing to be worn in a hospital setting for reasons of “safety, cleanliness, coherence and comfort.”