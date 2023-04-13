Doctors warn overcrowding and understaffing leading to avoidable deaths

Overcrowding and understaffing in the health service are causing avoidable fatalities and poorer health outcomes, the incoming President of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has warned.

And around one in 10 of the population are also without a GP because family doctors have had to close their lists.

Speaking in advance of the IMO agm, in Killarney, Dr John Cannon said: “Tragically, it is inevitable that this capacity crisis is contributing to increased avoidable mortality because patients are being treated in overcrowded hospitals or treatment is being delayed in primary or secondary care settings as capacity cannot meet patient need."

The health service is beset with a deficiency of staff, hospital beds as well as an overwhelmed GP workforce, he insisted.

He said the HSE is struggling to fill the roles left by retiring GPs or the more than 900 vacancies for consultants.

There is huge reliance on junior doctors to fill the gaps in cover leaving them working unsafe hours.

“There is a shortage of doctors globally and we are simply not doing enough to either retain our workforce or to attract much needed doctors back to Ireland”.

The IMO recently voted by a majority to reject the new public only contract for consultants, worth up to €300,000 in salary and allowances over concerns around rosters and other issues.

“Too few beds means overcrowding in emergency departments and long waits to access a hospital bed. Unfilled consultant posts mean longer waiting lists for outpatient and consequent treatment.

"Too few GPs means waiting times for GP appointments, with at least 10pc of the population being unable to sign up with a GP because their patient lists are at capacity.”

They warned that the extension of GP visit cards to up to 500,000 will swamp GPs even further and many will have free care but no access.

The Government promised the roll out of free GP care to children aged 6 and 7 last year but it has not materialised.

Around 400,000 additional GP cards due to a relaxed means test were also pledged in the Budget in October and the promise was they would be available this month.

Talks have been underway between the IMO and the Department of Health on the extension with a commitment to additional financial supports.

Dr Cannon warned:“The capacity crisis is real and it is dangerous. Dangerous for patients and dangerous for people working in the health services. We need action and we need it urgently.”