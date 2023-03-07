Doctors vote to reject new €257,193 hospital consultant contract

Doctors in the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) have voted to reject a new contract for hospital consultants with a salary of up to €257,193 which comes into force tomorrow.

The new contract, which will be offered to all doctors applying for jobs from now on, will mean they will only work in public hospitals, although they can still practice in private hospitals in their own time.

The 37-hour-a-week contract is aimed at filling 900 vacancies, providing more senior specialist cover in hospitals in the evenings and on Saturdays and is seen as the start of removing private practice from public hospitals, although this will take many years.

The IMO ballot results, released this evening show, 55pc of consultants who are on the current contract have indicated they will not opt to switch over. No existing consultant is required to change to the new contract.

Some 65pc of junior doctors who are training to be a consultant said they will also not take up the new contract.

And 60pc of consultants working abroad also said they will not return to take it up.

Prof Matthew Sadlier, chair of the IMO consultant committee, said: “The Government took the unilateral decision to conclude negotiations on a new contract and to present a final document on a take-it or leave-it basis without the agreement of the IMO.

“While we accept there was progress on some issues we were very clear at the negotiations that a lack of safeguards around rostering, location and sufficient number of medical and other staff would make the terms unworkable in practice and create huge uncertainty and inequity.

“This was a missed opportunity by Government to agree a contract that would both encourage existing consultants to transition to and which would be attractive to much needed new consultants. We are now almost certainly looking at a period of great uncertainty and potentially an ongoing recruitment crisis.

“What is clear is that the new contract will not address the critical shortage of consultants that we face in the Irish health services – with over 900 vacant consultant posts - and that is shocking news for every present and future patient of the health services in Ireland because waiting lists will get longer, hospital overcrowding will get worse and patient safety and health will continue to be compromised.

“The challenge of creating a sustainable workforce at consultant level remains as great as ever.”

Key reasons cited for the rejection of the new contract include no limit on the number of evenings and Saturdays a consultant will be required to work in addition to already onerous on-call commitments.

Doctors said they had significant concerns around the ability of the HSE to change the work location of consultants without agreement, which they said would compromise patient care and clinical schedules.

There is a lack of trust in the Government and the HSE that there will be sufficient medical and other staff on weekends and evening shits to ensure safety.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), the other senior specialists’ representative body, said that “time will tell as to the effectiveness or not of this new contract. Ultimately, its ability to meaningfully address record patient waiting times, fill the 900 vacant consultant posts, and improve the daily working experiences of all consultants will be the acid tests”.

It said: “While the employer has moved to talk-up its significance, those of us grappling with the system day-to-day can be forgiven for having reservations. The reality is that there are simply not enough consultants to meet the increasing demands. We are working with 40pc less consultants in Ireland compared to the EU average.

“These reservations are reflected in the views of our members who we have surveyed in recent days with a 65pc response rate.

“Some 73pc of our public contract respondents said they are more likely to remain on their current contract rather than take-up the new one. 67pc of specialist trainee respondents say they are less likely or not influenced to stay in Ireland to take-up this new contract. 77pc of respondents currently practising abroad indicated they are less likely or not influenced to return to Ireland based on this new contract. 73pc overall are not confident that the new contract will address the Consultant recruitment and retention crisis.”