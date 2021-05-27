A doctor who quoted the comedy character Ali G as he joked about oral sex and showed a colleague a picture of a rabbit in a state of arousal has been allowed to continue working.

A number of conditions have been placed on the registration of Dr Nikolay Tsakov after he admitted making a series of lewd and inappropriate comments to colleagues at three different health trusts, including when he worked at the Braid Valley Hospital in Ballymena.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel found Dr Tsakov guilty of serious misconduct and said his fitness to practise was impaired but concluded he “was not liable to put patients at risk in the future”.

Comments Dr Tsakov admitted making comments including asking a pregnant colleague “Is this what happens when you sleep with no knickers on?” and telling a medical student a patient’s name “sounded like they worked for al-Qaeda”.

The ear, nose and throat consultant also admitted using a lewd term for oral sex in front of the student, although in its findings the tribunal said he may have been attempting to offer him “an explanation of how diseases can be transmitted through the mouth”.

Tribunal chair Andrew Lewis said: “The tribunal accepted his evidence that he was embarrassed to use the term ‘oral sex’ and attempted to crack a joke, referencing a joke from the [comic character] Ali G.

“Nonetheless, the tribunal considered Dr Tsakov’s remark to be sexualised and vulgar.

“The tribunal also noted that there was a significant power imbalance between Dr Tsakov and [the medical student].

“It was concerned that such remarks, especially when made addressing a young student, are capable of creating the impression that Dr Tsakov disrespects and overly sexualises women.

“The tribunal therefore determined that Dr Tsakov’s actions with regard to this comment amounted to misconduct that was serious.”

Dr Tsakov denied a number of the accusations made against him, including that he had advised a patient to snort vodka.

The panel accepted his explanation that “he could think of no reason why he would have” done so as “it was not in his repertoire of jokes and “it would harm the patient to snort vodka”.

Dr Tsakov also denied an allegation that he had told a healthcare assistant that she looked like a Nazi.

He told the panel he was aware his colleague had suffered a bereavement and wanted “to lighten the mood”, so he told her she reminded him of a “German lady serving at Oktoberfest”.

However, the panel heard evidence from the healthcare assistant and another colleague who both said Dr Tsakov used the word ‘Nazi’.

The panel also found Dr Tsakov’s actions “fell seriously below the standards expected of a locum registrar” when he tried to remove grommets from a child’s ear by vigorously shaking his head from side to side.

The tribunal opted to place conditions on Dr Tsakov’s registration after his lawyer said his “behaviour was never ill-intended or malevolent, but he is a man, who, in misguided, clumsy efforts to lighten the mood, made mistakes” and that Dr Tsakov has since “shown he can improve and is a good team player, lauded by his patients and many colleagues”.