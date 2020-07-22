A doctor who worked as a locum in hospital emergency departments, including the Mater Hospital in Dublin, has died of Covid-19.

Dr Syed Waqar Ali Shah had been in intensive care for three months.

The Mater Hospital confirmed his sad death today.

He worked as a locum doctor in different hospitals including Tallaght Hospital and Mullingar Hospital.

It is understood he felt unwell when he arrived for a shift in April and was diagnosed with Covid-19, leaving him fighting for his life.

His colleagues in the Mater Hospital marked his passing today with a minute's silence and the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine will hold a minute's silence in his honour tomorrow.

He is the eighth health worker in Ireland to die from Covid 19.

A spokeswoman for the Mater hospital said today: "It is with profound sadness that the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital confirms that a doctor who worked in our hospital has passed away following a battle with Covid-19.

“Dr Waqar Ali Shah passed away after spending three months in ICU being cared for diligently and attentively by his colleagues at the hospital.

“Dr Shah was a frontline healthcare worker who provided selfless emergency care to Covid 19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during this emergency pandemic.

“He had been due to begin a shift at the Mater Hospital in April when he felt unwell. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid 19 illness.”

His colleagues remember him as a hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down to earth personality.

Observing a minuteâs silence before handover from the night shift in Mater ED. @MaterTrauma Remembering Dr Waqar Ali. RIP. Condolences and Sympathies to his family his friends and his colleagues. #FrontlineHero #FrontlineSacrifice pic.twitter.com/dUGWvvuZUy — geroconnor (@drgeroconnor) July 22, 2020

The Mater Hospital extends its deepest sympathies to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time.

HSE CEO Paul Reid also paid tribute to Dr Shah's family and said that he worked "diligently and selflessly".

“In common with his colleagues, I know he worked diligently and selflessly to care for patients at all times, and particularly during the pandemic.

"I wish to extend the sympathy of all in the HSE, and all healthcare staff, to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time.

"My thoughts are also with all of his colleagues in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital,” he said in a statement.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association said that the hospital community is "in mourning today".

"Dr Shah’s tragic death at a young age reminds us once more of the sacrifices made by frontline healthcare professionals, particularly at this time."

Dr Shah was remembered as an "exemplary medical professional with an immense dedication to public service".

"His expertise, care and warmth made an impression with patients and colleagues alike. This was evident every day among those who worked with Dr Shah and witnessed at first hand his deep commitment to healthcare," the association said in a statement.

It added that the doctor had put himself at the frontline against this "awful pandemic" and paid the ultimate price.

"At the onset of the Covid-19, Dr Shah put himself selflessly at the frontline in the fight against this awful pandemic, paying the ultimate price. Our thoughts and condolences are with Dr Shah’s wife Rubab, his children and mother at this sad time."

Online Editors