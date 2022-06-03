| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Doctor who quoted comedy character Ali G as he joked about oral sex to colleagues returns to work after ‘glowing’ references

Stock photo Expand

Close

Stock photo

Stock photo

Stock photo

Lisa Smyth

A doctor who quoted the comedy character Ali G as he joked about oral sex and showed a colleague a picture of a rabbit in a state of arousal is to be allowed to work without supervision.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has removed all conditions from the licence of Dr Nikolay Tsakov after ruling his fitness to practise is no longer impaired.

Most Watched

Privacy