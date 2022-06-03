Doctor who quoted comedy character Ali G as he joked about oral sex to colleagues returns to work after ‘glowing’ references

A doctor who quoted the comedy character Ali G as he joked about oral sex and showed a colleague a picture of a rabbit in a state of arousal is to be allowed to work without supervision.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has removed all conditions from the licence of Dr Nikolay Tsakov after ruling his fitness to practise is no longer impaired.

The decision came after the misconduct panel was given a series of glowing references from colleagues and heard directly from Dr Tsakov about his remorse for his previous behaviour.

Last year, the MPTS found Dr Tsakov guilty of making a slew of racist, sexist, lewd and offensive comments to patients and colleagues at three health trusts.

Comments Dr Tsakov admitted making included asking a pregnant colleague “Is this what happens when you sleep with no knickers on?” and telling a medical student a patient’s name “sounded like they worked for al-Qaeda”.

The ear, nose and throat consultant also admitted using a lewd term for oral sex in front of the student, although in its findings the tribunal said he may have been attempting to offer him “an explanation of how diseases can be transmitted through the mouth”.

Dr Tsakov was also found guilty of laughing and showing a photograph in which he was holding an air gun to patients, and showing colleagues a pornographic image involving naked women.

While working for the Northern Trust, Dr Tsakov also admitted telling a colleague he was staying in “a refugee camp at Antrim Area Hospital” and showing a nurse a picture of a toy rabbit with an erect penis.

At the time, the MPTS panel found Dr Nikolay guilty of misconduct and said his fitness to practise was impaired.

However, at a review hearing this week, counsel for Dr Tsakov told the panel, “it has not been an easy journey” for the medic and that the concerns that led to a finding of impairment “were not clinical in nature”.

He said Dr Tsakov’s behaviour “were failed attempts at humour to lighten the mood, put patients and colleagues at ease”.

In a reflective statement provided to the panel, Dr Tsakov said: “I have realised that confidence and self-respect come from doing my job well, as opposed to trying to entertain with jokes and humorous comments.

“I have always regarded everyone that I work with as an equal, and treat them as such, and I am proud that I am able to see beyond gender, race, class and disability.

“I can now appreciate that my manner and approach have let me down in the past.

“To find that I have offended and upset people is absolutely devastating.

“The process of being in front of the MPTS was one of the toughest things I have ever been through. I have felt physically unwell during the process.

“I felt exposed and vulnerable as every aspect of my life was under the spotlight. I am determined to learn from it and never repeat the mistakes that I have made.”

Removing all conditions from Dr Tsakov’s licence, the panel said it was clear he has a “strong understanding of the gravity of his behaviour”, his conduct has been remediated and the risk of repetition is “very low”.