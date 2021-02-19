| 7.6°C Dublin

Doctor urges parents to watch out for ‘crucial symptom’ of high fever in Covid-related illness

Dr Ronan Leahy, consultant in paediatric immunology and infectious diseases at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, expects more cases of PIMS Expand

Laura Lynott

A leading consultant has urged parents to watch out for the “crucial” symptom of fever in their children, as cases of a Covid-related illness spike following a community outbreak.

At least 32 children have been treated for PIMS (Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, also known as PIMS-TS) at the Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin since the start of the pandemic.

However, this figure could be higher nationally.

