Doctor facing jail for drug-driving flees Ireland – unlikely to face justice

A drug-driving doctor who was facing five months behind bars for a series of motoring offences has fled the country and is unlikely to return to face justice.

Dr Syed Waqas Ali Bukhari (34) was working as a highly respected surgeon in Ireland when he ran up a string of convictions for offences including driving while under the influence of cannabis, drink-driving, driving without insurance or a licence, using two fake driving licences and speeding at over 200kph.

He was finally suspended from practising medicine in Ireland last month after failing to abide by undertakings he had given to the High Court in relation to his behaviour and continuing to drive while banned from doing so.

Cavan Circuit Court last month also confirmed a five-month sentence previously handed down by the District Court in relation to his offending.

Dr Bukhari, who had been based in Cavan General Hospital, had appealed against two separate five-month sentences for driving offences but left Ireland for Pakistan on the eve of the appeals and has not returned.

The appeals were struck out at Cavan Circuit Court at separate hearings last month and in February of this year.

While Dr Bukhari will not be extradited from Pakistan over the offences, he will have to serve the jail sentences if he ever returns to Ireland.

Last September the Sunday World spoke to Dr Bukhari outside his Cavan home in relation to his convictions when he told us “s**t happens”.

At the time, he was facing disciplinary proceedings at the Medical Council arising out of concerns about his convictions and drug use but he had not been suspended from practising after giving undertakings to the High Court.

He breached those undertakings and was once again given another chance but President of the High Court, Mr Justice David Barniville, finally suspended him two months ago after further information came to light.

At that stage Dr Bukhari was in Pakistan. He had broken off communication with the Medical Council for a number of months but eventually told them he had temporarily returned to Pakistan due to family issues.

He claimed he had not worked in a year and said he would give an undertaking that he wouldn’t work in Ireland while a fitness to practice inquiry was ongoing, but asked that he not be suspended.

However, a Pakistani newspaper article revealed Dr Bukhari was back working in Pakistan.

Dr Bukhari last year also told the Sunday World that he had glowing work references. “I have like very good referees by colleagues and all given me excellent (recommendations),” he said.

Two of those references were claimed to have been provided by colorectal surgeon, Pawan Rajpal.

However, Mr Rajpal contacted solicitors for the Medical Council on April 18 this year to say he had seen an article posted by Dr Bukhari on social media and he was concerned about misinformation which the surgeon was giving in Pakistan.

He also said he did not write a glowing reference provided to the Medical Council which included the statement that “I have never found him to be intoxicated at work. As well as that, I have never seen Dr Bukhari compromise patient’s safety”.

Mr Rajpal also said he had serious concerns about an article which appeared in the Daily Tarjuman newspaper in Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, earlier this year and which had been posted on social media by Dr Bukhari.

The article, among other details, refers to Dr Bukhari having 10 years of work experience in the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and being a senior member and surgical registrar in the UK.

In a ruling, Mr Justice Barniville said he was now suspending Dr Bukhari from practising as the most important consideration was patient safety.