Doctor arrested as part of probe into 200 bogus insurance claims

Gardaí are questioning the man in his 50s in a north Dublin station

A north Dublin-based doctor has been arrested by fraud squad detectives who are investigating around 200 insurance claims which were made using false identities and false utility bills supported by false medical certificates.

The suspect is being questioned at a north Dublin Garda station over allegations that he signed off on up to 20 false medical certs for non-existent people.

Senior sources say that this includes insurance claims for “soft-tissue injuries and other medical complications” arising out of bogus incidents.

It is expected that at least one more doctor will be arrested as part of the detailed investigation which is being carried out by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Fraud squad officers have been investigating the case for around a year after complaints were made to them by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) and another agency.

The doctor is suspected of being involved in this crime over a “considerable period of time”.

“At the very least the arrested doctor is suspected of being reckless in terms of these medical certs. This is a complex investigation into a solicitor’s company that have set up a virtual office here in Ireland,” a senior source said.

“It is suspected that multiple claims have been made in the names of people that don’t even exist but these things are not easy to prove,” the source added.

Gardaí announced that the arrest had been made under Operation Fraction.

“As part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent insurance claims as part of Operation Fraction, gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man on the morning of Friday, April 2, 2021,” a Garda spokesman said.

“The man was arrested for offences contrary to Section 6 and 26 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a north Dublin Garda station.

“It is alleged that approximately 200 insurance claims were made using false identities, false utility bills supported by false medical certificates,” the Garda spokesman added.

