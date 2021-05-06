Doctor admits to lewd and racist outbursts and showing porn to colleagues

An ear, nose and throat doctor who worked at the Northern Health Trust has admitted showing colleagues pornographic pictures.

Dr Nikolay Tsvetanov Tsakov has admitted making lewd, racist and inappropriate comments, as well as showing colleagues pornographic and inappropriate images.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel is currently examining a range of other allegations against Dr Tsakov, including that he advised a patient with sinus problems to “buy some vodka and snort it” and that he suggested to another patient that she needed to lose weight by saying she “could do with having a bout of diarrhoea”.

The charges relate to his time working as a locum doctor at NHS Fife, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Northern Health Trust and Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust between November 2016 and September 2018.

Dr Tsakov has admitted that on December 1, 2017, while working for the Northern Trust, he said to a nurse colleague that he was staying in “a refugee camp at Antrim Area Hospital” and he also showed the same nurse and another staff nurse a picture on his mobile phone of a toy rabbit with an erection.

He has denied using clinic time to make personal travel arrangements, thereby causing delays to patients, and asking the sister to give him a lift to collect a hire car in the middle of a clinic whilst patients were waiting to be seen on December 8, 2017.

He has also denied speaking to the nurse with a “raised voice and in an intimidating manner”.

Dr Tsakov has admitted, while working as a locum at NHS Fife in November 2016, that he showed a photograph to a medical student in which he was holding an air gun to patients and laughed about doing so.

He has also admitted using a lewd term for oral sex in front of the student and telling them a patient’s name “sounded like they worked for Al Qaeda”.

He also told the student he “had been in trouble for making inappropriate comments previously” and had completed a course to be “more PC”.

While working at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in October 2017, Dr Tsakov has admitted asking a pregnant colleague, “Is that what happens when you sleep with no knickers on?”, and showing two colleagues a picture of a number of naked women on top of each other with their genitalia visible.

However, he has denied showing a healthcare assistant a music video on his mobile phone which contained naked men and women.

While working for the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust between July and September 2018, he has also denied suggesting a patient should snort vodka and asking an elderly patient if they snorted cocaine, laughing and adding: “You can tell me, we used to do this in clinic.”

The tribunal is also examining whether he told a colleague she reminded him of a “German Nazi with blonde hair and green eyes”.

However, he has admitted that on September 6, 2018, he used a metal syringe from a display cabinet to squirt water into a patient’s ear canal, despite the sister telling him not to as it was not sterile or authorised for use.

The MPTS panel is also examining an allegation that one week later, he tried to remove grommets, tiny tubes inserted in the ear to treat glue ear, by shaking a patient’s head “vigorously from side to side”.

According to the charges facing Dr Tsakov, he failed to obtain consent from the patient’s mother or the willing co-operation of his patient beforehand and his actions caused the child “unnecessary fear” and “distress”.

Dr Tsakov, who has a range of restrictions on his licence, studied medicine at Sofia Medical University in Bulgaria, graduating in 1999.

According to the General Medical Council website, Dr Tsakov must inform the regulator of any job he undertakes, he has to inform employers about the restrictions on his licence, all of his work must be “closely supervised” and he cannot carry out consultations with anyone under 18 without a chaperone, unless in a life-threatening situation.