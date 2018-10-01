A woman who found a silver locket in the pocket of a charity shop dress is looking to reunite it with its owner.

A woman who found a silver locket in the pocket of a charity shop dress is looking to reunite it with its owner.

Do you know who owns this locket? Woman looks to reunite jewellery found in charity shop dress with its owner

Fiona Leahy (24) purchased the dress in Oxfam on South George Street, Dublin for €10 when it caught her eye but was surprised when she got home to find a silver locket in the pocket of the dress with a photo of a young boy inside.

"I am a kind of charity shop serial shopper," Fiona told Independent.ie.

"I’m always vintage clothes shopping and trying to find new pieces from different eras and what caught my eye about this dress was the material of it. It was woven in Scotland and it’s called a viyella.

"It’s from a certain era you wouldn’t see it so much now, I think it’s a 1970s dress.

"I didn’t realise what was in the pocket until I tried it on at home and then I found the locket."

Hey #Dublin: I bought this vintage dress from the Oxfam on Aungier Street. Once I got home, I found a precious locket in the pocket. I’m sure someone is missing this. If you recognize, I’d love to find the owner! #Ireland pic.twitter.com/oSZiZzO1tH — Fiona Leahy (@hellofionaleahy) September 27, 2018

Fiona posted a photo online of both the dress and the locket and although she has had some famous retweeters like Laura Whitmore and Jenny Gibney, she is yet to learn any information as to the owner of what she presumes is a sentimental object.

"I haven’t had any leads on somebody that would own it," she said.

"People are just suggesting where I should post it or who to get involved but I haven’t had anybody that recognised it.

"It seems like it was probably owned by an elderly lady because it is an outdated dress so I think it would be an elderly Irish lady."

While Fiona feels that the locket is probably not valuable she said that it has a vintage appeal to it and she is desperate to find its owner, who may think the piece of jewellery precious.

And although the dress is "terribly huge", she's not ready to part with it.

"It’s silver the front of it has some kind of design on it," she said of the locket.

"The inside is tarnished silver. It looks very old; the picture in it is colourised though. I feel like if it was fake silver it would tarnishing green that would be my experience but it looks oxidised.

"I genuinely would like to find the owner. They can keep the locket but I want to keep the dress. That’s the deal."

When Fiona, who only moved to Ireland from LA in April, was 10 years old she managed to reunite a high school ring with its owner so she is confident that the same can be achieved with the silver locket.

If you have any information about the owner of the locket please contact Fiona on her Twitter @hellofionaleahy

Online Editors