Tuesday 6 February 2018

Do you know the secret slang codes kids are using? We put the public to the test

Watch: Can you decode your teen's text messages?

From Code 9 to FYEO, decoding teens' text messages can be like trying to learn another language.

To mark Safer Internet Day, Independent.ie took to the streets to see if the public could decipher some of the secret texting codes that teenagers use.

A clue? Based on our test, the code is tough to crack as the public struggled to decipher the common text talk.

Would you pass the test?

