Do not swim notice for South Strand beach in Skerries as temperatures soar

People have been urged not to swim at South Strand Skerries beach in Dublin due to bacteria in the water.

Fingal County Council released a ‘do not swim’ advisory notice today after consultation with the HSE.

From bathing samples taken yesterday it was found that the preliminary e.coli results were higher than the acceptable limit.

This is a temporary advisory notice as the full results are due tomorrow and a resample has been scheduled for Skerries South Strand tomorrow.

The advisory notice, which has been posted at the South Strand, states that to reduce the risk of illness, beach users should take the following precautions:

Avoid swallowing or splashing water

Wash your hands before handling food

Avoid swimming with an open cut or wound

Avoid swimming if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system

The beach remains open but visitors are asked to respect the advisory notice as it has been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised.

Members of the public intending to enter the water at any beach in Ireland are advised to check the water quality in advance by accessing the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.