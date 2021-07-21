‘Do not swim’ advisory notice issued for three days for Burrow Beach Sutton and South Strand Skerries

A ‘do not swim’ advisory notice has been issued for Burrow Beach Sutton and South Strand Skerries, both in Dublin.

Fingal County Council has issued the notices to both beaches for at least three days “due to an increase in bacteria level results of bathing water samples” which were taken on Monday.

Re-samples from both beaches were taken this morning and results are due on Friday.

If the re-sample results are satisfactory the ‘do not swim’ notices can be lifted on this date.

The beaches remain open but beach users are asked to respect the notices, as Fingal County Council said they have been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised.

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

Separately, a major pipe burst in Co Carlow has led to many areas in the county without water.

Irish Water said it is working with Carlow County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to customers in Carlow impacted by the burst that is located on the R727 Carlow to Hacketstown Road.

It said the repair is complex so in order to facilitate repairs crews have had to shut off the water supply from the Carlow North Regional Supply.

The areas affected include Hacketstown Road, Carlow from Bennekerry Cross to Rathvilly, Palatine, Browneshill, Killerig, Grange, Rathoe, Ballymurphy Road to Tullow, Tullow (to Ballon), Ardristin, Kernanstown and surrounding areas.

The water supply in Galway is also under pressure as Irish Water continues to urge the public to conserve water as a high-temperature weather advisory has been issued across the country.

Demand for drinking water has increased very significantly in many supplies across Galway so Irish Water and Galway City and County Council is working to maintain supplies.

Tim O’Connor, Irish Water’s operations lead for Galway said: “The current extra demand, combined with reduced capacity, is not sustainable across Galway City and County.

"We are appealing to everyone to be mindful of this and reduce water consumption as much as possible.”

A major burst that left many in Drogheda, Co Louth, without water yesterday has now been successfully repaired.