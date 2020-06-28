Do it for Dan - Laois GAA family who raised money for life-saving drug for their young son 'devastated' he contracted rare virus

Niall and Aisling Donoher with their son Dan: 'We just want our little boy to be able to go outside and play with his friends'. Photo: David Conachy

A MOTHER said she’s “devastated” her one-year-old son won’t be able to travel to the U.S for life-saving treatment after the child contracted a rare virus.

Aisling Donoher took to social media to address fundraisers, who’d worked tirelessly to raise more than €3.3m to help her son, Dan, receive an infusion of drug Zolgensma.

The #DoItForDan campaign captured the hearts of the nation during lockdown, as people donated to help the child, who has who has type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy).

Tests which had to be taken ahead of the child getting treatment, confirmed the little boy had contracted a virus only contracted by 5pc of the population, the fundraising committee stated.

The virus has caused the child to develop antibodies which would prevent the treatment from being successful.

Dan is the son of Laois GAA players, Aisling and Niall Donohoe. Aisling wrote on social media tonight: “It has been a very tough couple of days and very difficult to get our heads around.

“We were devastated when we got the results back. The last few months have been surreal for us and although the news is very upsetting, we will never forget the kindness and generosity we received.

"We could not be prouder of how our little boy touched so many people and bound so many communities together.

"We would like to thank absolutely everyone who has supported us, donated, fundraised, ran, sang, and danced in order to give our little boy a fighting chance at life, we will never be able to thank you all enough.

"All we ever wished for our baby boy was that he got a chance, and you made that possible…”

The rare and progressive condition leads to the loss of motor neurons that control muscle movement.

The little boy needs ventilator support and even a common cold is a threat to his life.

Online Editors