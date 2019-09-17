Gardaí have spoken to and taken DNA samples as well as other evidence from up to five juvenile males who are suspected of being involved in a sex attack on three young girls.

DNA taken from youths suspected over seaside sex attack on three girls

A massive investigation is still ongoing into the incident in Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford, which unfolded shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 28 last near a beach, but there have been no arrests so far in the case.

Officers have raided halting sites in Kilkenny and Waterford as part of the probe.

"This investigation is being treated very sensitively and it is very much ongoing but these investigations take a lot of time," a source told the Irish Independent.

"There had been reports that the suspects in the case have fled abroad, but that is not the case now - they are in the jurisdiction and there has been a level of co-operation from them," the source added.

It is understood it may be a number of weeks before gardaí are in a position to make arrests in the case which is being investigated by officers at Gorey garda station.

The Irish Independent has learned that officers in the south-east have been "keeping a close eye" on the suspects in recent weeks and there has been a number of separate operations against some of their associates who are involved in crime in their locality.

"These have concerned thefts, robberies and other offences that are not linked to what happened in Courtown but certainly have put pressure on associates of the suspects," a source pointed out.

It is alleged that one of the girls was viciously raped while two others were the victims of a sexual assault. All were juvenile female teenagers who have been left traumatised by the incident, according to sources.

In relation to the rape allegation, it is claimed that the female juvenile victim had been "held down" by a male teenager while his friend raped her.

Specialist officers have also been investigating whether more than one suspect was responsible for assaults on the other two juvenile girls who alleged they were sexually assaulted.

Gardaí believe that more than a dozen people were present when the alleged attack happened.

It previously emerged that both the alleged victims and the alleged attackers were in the seaside village on holidays.

