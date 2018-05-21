DNA results due today as gardaí expecting arrests over Ana murder

Arrests are expected this week in relation to the murder of Dublin teenager Anastasia Kriegel.

The naked body of the 14-year-old, known as Ana, was discovered in a derelict farmhouse last Thursday. She had been reported missing the previous Monday.

It is believed she was sexually assaulted and died after being beaten over the head with a brick and sticks. Gardaí have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and have spoken to a number of people who may have been among the last to see her alive.

They are also awaiting the results from DNA samples taken from the farmhouse and Ana’s clothing, believing this to be crucial in the progress of their investigation. Results of preliminary DNA tests are due back today. One of those spoken to by gardaí – a 13-year-old boy – told them he was attacked by two men close to the derelict farmhouse where Ana was later murdered.

The boy was one of two teenagers traced by detectives after Ana’s body was found in the disused premises on the Clonee Road in west Dublin. The 13-year-old and his friend went to meet Ana in St Catherine’s Park last Monday, hours before she was reported missing, according to sources. Both are understood to have spoken to detectives.

One of the boys has told gardaí he went with Ana to the derelict farm, a kilometre or so from St Catherine’s Park, according to sources. According to the boy’s account, Ana left the area ahead of him, which was the last time he saw her.

He told gardaí that as he went to leave the area, he was assaulted by two men and was injured.

Gardaí are following up the boy’s account and trying to track down the two men he says attacked him. They are also examining blood found on the boy’s clothing.

Ana left her family on Monday about 5pm to go to St Catherine's Park and was reported missing by her parents three hours later. Gardaí believe Ana was murdered on Monday evening. They suspect she was killed by someone she knew and that she was sexually assaulted.

Preliminary post-mortem results suggest she was beaten and died of blunt-force injuries. Detectives are believed to have recovered items of Ana’s clothing along with blood-spattered sticks and bricks, which they hope will provide them with crucial DNA evidence.

The boys are among several people who knew Ana who are speaking to gardaí about her final moments. Gardaí are also examining Ana’s mobile phone and social media accounts. Adopted from Russia when she was two, Ana was described as a tall and striking girl who loved dancing and swimming.

Gardaí have appealed to others who were in touch with Ana or might have information about her plans for Monday evening to contact them at Leixlip at 01 666 7800.

