DNA details to go on database in bid to identify missing persons

Justice Minister Helen McEntee outlined the importance of gardaí having access to the DNA database. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA.

A total of 618 family members have submitted DNA to help find Ireland’s missing people.

The Department Of Justice’s DNA database currently has reference profiles for 336 families and a total of 618 profiles, with between one and 10 profiles submitted per family.

Samples from parents, children and siblings of a missing person are the most informative samples for comparison, a spokesperson for the department said.

Surrogate samples from 48 items have also been uploaded for future comparison. A surrogate sample is thought to contain DNA from a missing person.

This comes as recent data collected from the State’s coroners shows the remains of 27 people are unidentified.

The information emerged from data submitted by coroners to the Department of Justice after it sought details of all human remains within their districts dating back 70 years.

The probe found that there are 13 unidentified whole remains and 14 partial remains. Seven of these are male, three are female and the rest are unidentified.

“All coroners were written to last year and they were asked to provide information on any unidentified remains that they have within their districts,” Justice Minister Helen McEntee said.

“The intention now is that this information will be passed by my office to An Garda Síochána and hopefully will allow and support the missing persons unit with Forensic Science Ireland to identify more missing individuals and to hopefully help more families.”

In 2021, Forensic Science Ireland assisted in 13 missing person identifications, the department confirmed.

The National Missing Persons Helpline said there are over 800 people recorded as missing in Ireland.

Minister McEntee said the information on the unidentified remains will be placed on a central database which will be updated annually by coroners.

“We are now putting this on a more structured, more central database, so every year coroners will provide information where there are any unidentified remains within their districts,” said Ms McEntee.

“The database will be there for An Garda Síochána to access. This, for the first time, would allow An Garda Síochána to tap into this central database and to potentially engage where they might not have done previously, where there may be some information of interest to them.

“It is really important that all of this information is accessible to An Garda Síochána.”