Divorce rate unchanged since outcome of referendum

Change to law: Votes being sorted at the RDS in Dublin during the local and European elections and divorce referendum counts in the RDS, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Change to law: Votes being sorted at the RDS in Dublin during the local and European elections and divorce referendum counts in the RDS, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Shane Phelan

The predicted surge in divorces following last year's referendum has yet to materialise, new figures reveal.

Data for the first few months after the law was changed, reducing the period a former couple must have lived apart from four years to two, shows no major variation in the number of divorces being granted.

However, some prominent family law solicitors say it is too early to gauge the impact of the referendum and that a spike in divorce numbers may well materialise a year from now.