Divorce is 'a hugely wearying experience' - Van Morrison on marriage split

Singer Van Morrison has described divorcing his former wife Michelle Rocca as a "hugely wearying, protracted experience".

The 72-year-old confirmed in a statement on his website at the weekend that he was granted a divorce from the former Miss Ireland in Dublin last week.

"At my age, I have found it to be a hugely wearying, protracted experience and I'm relieved that it has finally reached a conclusion," he said. The singer thanked his family and close friends "for providing respite from the storm over the past eight years", adding: "You know who you are and I'm eternally grateful."

Negotiations about the divorce settlement between the multi-millionaire singer and his wife have been lengthy, and no details have been released. As yet, there has been no public comment from Ms Rocca, who was crowned Miss Ireland in 1980.

The former couple, who were a fixture on the Dublin social scene in the 1990s and separated in 2013, have two young children together. Morrison and Rocca were last photographed together in public in June 2016 in Belfast, when they and their children attended the funeral of the singer's mother Violet in Bloomfield.

