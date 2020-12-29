Divisions in Garda body expected to come to a head at conference today

Major divisions within the Garda Representative Association (GRA) are expected to come to a head at the body’s annual conference, which will take place remotely today.

The association, which represents almost 12,000 rank-and-file gardaí, has been plagued by “infighting” in recent months with multiple sources calling today’s conference “a complete farce”.

“There is a serious row going on and there is a big split, with some members believing that others have discarded its rules, with alleged activities such as unauthorised lobbying of Government ministers and even threats of industrial action,” a source told the Irish Independent.

“On the other hand, there are a lot of members who totally refute these suggestions,” the source added.

A press conference had been scheduled to take place at 4pm yesterday in advance of today’s gathering, but was cancelled.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual conference which is normally held in April has been postponed three times already this year.

It may not even go ahead as planned today unless two-thirds of delegates agree to vote to suspend the constitutional rules of the association to reduce the virtual event to one day.

“If that does not happen, the event will not proceed and who knows what will happen because of the divisions that exist over the governance of the association,” a source pointed out.

Earlier this month, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris intervened to postpone a two-day GRA conference, citing staffing and Covid-19 concerns.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Independent yesterday, a senior member of the GRA described today’s conference as a “sham” and the cancellation of yesterday’s press conference as a “final straw”.

“The constitution and rules have also been cast to one side in the holding of this conference, with issues such as voting integrity and the absence of visual identification of delegates clearly unsatisfactory,” he claimed before objecting to the financial cost of the conference.

