Divilment and the dead: The true foundation of Samhain

But there are older traditions to tap into. When Ireland was more rural and agriculturally dependent, the first of November meant the holding of fairs in many places and half-yearly rents being paid. All the provisions for the household of food, fuel and fodder were carefully stored away before this day as it was the end of harvest. Cattle were put into byres and sheep brought from the mountains and moors to the home fields and after this day, fruit was no longer picked.

The final quarter of the year was marked by Oíche Shamhna, Halloween and Lá Samhna, the first of November. There are many parallels between this Samhain festival and that of Bealtaine, the first of May, six months from now - both especially rich in belief, custom and work practice, both related to the supernatural as well as to the practical.

During Samhain, the Otherworld took centre stage and the possibilities of a supernatural encounter ran high. The general activities of the holiday were not confined to humans, for the denizens of the Otherworld were abroad too, and, however great the fright, nobody would really have been surprised to meet with the púca or the black pig, or that horrible headless apparition, the dallachán or to awake in the night and find the returned dead of the family seated around the kitchen hearth. Dead parents and relatives returned to the home in the night, and in preparation for their coming, the house was cleaned and the door was left open. The fire was sometimes left burning and food and drink were left out for the hungry dead.

Samhain also meant that bonfires were lit in many districts and party games such as bobbing for apples took place. The tradition of wearing costumes and masks at Samhain was developed to deceive unfriendly spirits lest they recognised you and called you to the Otherworld before your time. Young people visited houses and were given gifts of fruit, nuts, sweets or money.

If they were refused, they played mischievous pranks such as pulling up cabbages in gardens, stealing sheaves of corn from stacks, tying house doors so no one could come out, pouring water down into chimneys or pretending to be ghosts and fairies. A favourite trick was that of placing a hollowed-out turnip, carved into a face or skull shape and illuminated by a candle inside, on a window sill or gatepost to frighten credulous people.

The festive meal might include a large fruit cake or báirín breac and usually contained a number of objects such as a ring indicating a forthcoming marriage, a silver coin indicating future wealth, a bean signalling impending poverty and a chip of wood seen to be an omen of death.

Today, this willing acceptance of the intermingling of the mortal world and the Otherworld, including the dead, is not as prevalent. The world of the dead is still a strong aspect of our Halloween celebrations, but perhaps in a more abstract sense.

Are aspects comparable to America? Yes, but does that not reflect so many lifestyle choices we now see in Ireland? In America, the fear of the unknown has been contained and filled within the parameters of the 'haunted house'. In Ireland, the unknown is the landscape itself and it is not just ghosts and ghouls but spectres we cannot even fully imagine. The strong connection to divination at this time of year is not found in America.

Equally, the traditional cycle of the year, and how it was marked, underlined the important role of the farming calendar in a pre-industrial society. This same calendar also demonstrates the importance of the belief in spiritual aspects, while at the same time showing the necessity of addressing practical matters of survival.

Today, how we choose to celebrate Halloween may have aspects that hark back to earlier times, but we also make our festivities relevant to our contemporary world.

If Christmas is for the family, Halloween is for the community. It is for devilment and mischievous games. A time to release one's energy before the cold, wintry rain keeps one housebound. It is a time for large gatherings and get-togethers which allow us to be entertained and feel a part of something. I believe it is time for Ireland to reclaim its strong connections to Samhain.

Not only to recapture its past but recognise what the holiday contributes to the present. It is a day for the imagination while also allowing us to confront our fears and anxieties of the unknown.

As the evening light sneaks in earlier each day, we may well feel a sense of novelty. A playfulness with the darkness is permitted as it is all so new. The change in colour across the landscape expands our palette. Light is key to our perception and changes in this sphere allow our view of the world to change.

Samhain is being celebrated this year in Athboy, Trim and Drogheda with the inaugural year of Fáilte Ireland's new Púca Festival.

Professor Kelly Fitzgerald is an assistant professor in the School of Irish, Celtic Studies and Folklore, UCD.

