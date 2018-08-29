A man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a truck on the south-bound section of the M1 in Dublin just after midnight.

Diversions in place after man killed in M1 collision

The accident happened at about 12:30am this morning between Junction 4 and Junction 5 of the motorway.

A male motorcyclist, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the City Morgue. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Emergency services remain at the scene and gardai are advising motorists that those travelling south-bound on the motorway will be diverted at Junction 5.

Diversions will remain in place until at least 7am this morning.

