| 5.5°C Dublin

Diversions in place after fire understood to contain asbestos blazes in Sligo town

Gardaí and Fire Services are currently at the blaze in Sligo town Expand

Close

Gardaí and Fire Services are currently at the blaze in Sligo town

Gardaí and Fire Services are currently at the blaze in Sligo town

Gardaí and Fire Services are currently at the blaze in Sligo town

Ciara O'Loughlin

Larkhill Road in Sligo town has been closed in both directions after a fire broke out this morning.

It is understood asbestos is involved in the fire and the Sligo Fire Service is asking homeowners and businesses to keep their windows and doors closed.

Sligo County Council is warning motorists and pedestrians to take care in the area as smoke may be affecting visibility.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire in Larkhill Rd, Co Sligo.

"The road is closed and local diversions are in place. No injuries reported at this time.”


Online Editors

Privacy