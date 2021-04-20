Must be nice to live on Planet Hollywood. Year-round sunshine, gorgeous beaches, endless star-gazing and best of all, no coronavirus pandemic.

For those who didn’t hear, it seems that organisers of this year’s Oscars ceremony have decided to controversially ditch the wearing of face-coverings during the glam-filled ceremony on April 25.

With Union Station in downtown Los Angeles hosting the awards for the first time this Sunday, representatives of the Academy had a Zoom meeting on Monday where this information was relayed to attendees.

The event is being treated as a TV/film production, which means masks are not required while cameras roll but have to be put back on during ad breaks.

According to Variety, the event’s co-producer Steven Soderbergh did not comment directly on face-mask protocol during a press conference with fellow producers Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher. He just said that masks would play “a very important role in the story”.

“If that’s cryptic, it’s meant to be. That topic is very central to the narrative,” he said.

Audience numbers will be limited to 170 people, and attendees must take at least three Covid tests in the days prior to the ceremony and stand 7ft from red-carpet reporters at all times.

Some nominees will appear from international hubs, including London, which have been set up to facilitate those unable to travel due to the pandemic.

Ditching face masks for the event will no doubt come as a relief to the picture-perfect movie stars attending the event who can show off their flawless make-up to its full effect.

It would surely serve as a hark back to pre-pandemic days for the global audience, who may relish the prospect of a glitzy production with no reminders of the gloomy Covid crisis.

Let’s face it: we’re all sick of slouching around in our leisure gear while letting the personal grooming fall by the wayside during lockdown.

Watching the world’s best-known celebrities turn on the high-wattage glamour as they congratulate each other on their success sounds like a perfect evening of escapism. It could also help boost viewing figures after both the Grammys and Golden Globes reported sluggish audience numbers.

But while there’s no doubt that shedding the face coverings would only add to the production values of the event, what kind of message does that send out on a global level?

Those working in the Arts & Entertainment industry have been utterly decimated by the crisis. The sector was the first to close and will be the last to reopen. In Ireland alone, some 35,000 workers have been affected, with the industry usually contributing €3.5bn to the economy.

There’s no doubt those workers who have been unemployed for the past 14 months, depending solely on the PUP, would relish the prospect of going back to work – even if it meant having to wear a face mask for 12 hours straight.

This decision to ditch the face masks at the Oscars is just more pampered nonsense from a gilded elite who feel they have now ‘moved on’ from the crisis.

Thanks to the efficacy of the US vaccine roll-out, with US President Biden now saying the jab is available to all, the producers of the Oscars may feel the danger has almost passed.

As of this week, some 37.3pc of the total population – had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccination.

But this stance on face-coverings clearly demonstrates how out of touch the Academy is with the rest of the world and indeed the very sector that it claims to represent.

It’s also irresponsible and reckless when you consider that it’s screened to an audience of 23million people in America alone, many of whom were quite resistent to wearing face-coverings at the start of the pandemic.

Let’s not pretend the crisis is over and that the usual precautions should not apply, even to those living in the upper echelons of La-La Land.