| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ditch ice-cold beverages and have a glass of milk to survive the sweltering temperatures – diet expert’s tips for staying cool

Swap the barbeque and booze for stew and water, says dietitian Jess Willow

People enjoying the hot weather in Seapoint, south Dubli Expand
People enjoying the hot weather in Seapoint, south Dublin. Photo: Michelle Devane/PA Wire Expand

Close

People enjoying the hot weather in Seapoint, south Dubli

People enjoying the hot weather in Seapoint, south Dubli

People enjoying the hot weather in Seapoint, south Dublin. Photo: Michelle Devane/PA Wire

People enjoying the hot weather in Seapoint, south Dublin. Photo: Michelle Devane/PA Wire

/

People enjoying the hot weather in Seapoint, south Dubli

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Amid the sweltering conditions of recent days, many people will be desperately trying to keep cool and come up with creative ways to survive the heatwave.

Met Éireann has warned that highs of 30C are to be expected over the coming days, so here are some tips to help you keep your cool.

Most Watched

Privacy