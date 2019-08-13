EIGHT restaurants across Dublin, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Limerick, and Kildare were ordered to close in July over serious breaches of food safety legislation, the Food Safety Authority has confirmed.

'Disturbing' - cockroach and fly infestations among reasons eight restaurants ordered to close last month

During the inspections, the food safety watchdog noted evidence of a fly infestation in one kitchen, a cockroach infestation, temperature and cleaning records being filled out in advance with nonfactual details, and found a bag of frozen breaded chicken thawing at room temperature at one restaurant.

They also observed a bird flying out of a kitchen through the back door, and also reported that surfaces and equipment was poor in some premises, as well as a lack of evidence showing staff were being trained in food safety procedures.

The eight Enforcement Orders, issued by HSE environmental health officers, were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

Closure Orders are given when there is a perceived danger to public health at or in the premises; or where an Improvement Order is not complied with. The orders can force the restaurants to close of all or part of the food premises immediately.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI has called the breaches "disturbing" and "reckless".

"It is extremely disturbing that a food business would fill out their records in advance with completely nonfactual information. This behavior demonstrates a reckless attitude to food safety and a disregard for the health of their customers. During the month of July, food inspectors detected numerous serious breaches of food safety legislation.

"It is completely unacceptable that workers in some food businesses are unable to demonstrate adequate food hygiene knowledge and skills. Some food businesses are failing to provide high food safety standards in their premises and among their staff. These failures have the potential to cause a serious risk to consumer health, which has been identified in this month’s enforcements. Food businesses must act responsibly to prevent these serious breaches of food legislation," she added.

Six of the orders have been lifted.

One Closure Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Needs Asian Grocery (Butcher Shop), Unit 3 Closh Business Park, Staplestown Road, Carlow - Served on 19/07/2019, order lifted on 30/07/2019.

Seven Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Okra Green (Restaurant/Café), 1 Island View, Howth, Co. Dublin - Served on 31/07/2019.

Govindas Restaurant (Restaurant/Café), 83 Abbey Street Middle, Dublin 1 - Served on 26/07/2019. Order was lifted 29/07/19.

Fresh Bite (Takeaway), Green Street, Callan, Kilkenny - served on 22/07/2019.

Tang City (Restaurant/Café), Kickham Street, Nenagh, Tipperary - Served on 22/07/2019, lifted on 25/07/2019 .

Tasty Bites (Takeaway), Main Street, Caherconlish, Limerick - Served 18/07/2019, order lifted on 24/07/2019.

Diamond Pizza (Restaurant/Café), 163 Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin 9 - Served on 16/07/2019, order lifted on 19/07/2019.

China Kitchen (Service sector – Other), Unit 7, Captains Hill, Leixlip, Kildare - Served on 02/07/2019, order lifted on 11/07/2019.

