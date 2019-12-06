JUSTICE Minister Charlie Flanagan is seeking an urgent report from the Prison Service on the “disturbing case” of a brain-damaged homeless man who was kept on remand in prison for more than a year.

‘Disturbing case’ - Minister seeks urgent report on homeless man with brain damage on remand in prison for a year

The High Court heard yesterday that the man spent over a year in Mountjoy’s high dependency unit (HDU) after the HSE cancelled a residential care plan due to “resource issues”.

According to court reports, the man’s bed linen had not been changed in months and he had “absolutely filthy” feet with hugely overgrown and curled toe nails.

“When I became aware of this disturbing case I sought an urgent report from the Irish Prison Service and I expect to receive that today,” the Justice Minister said today.

