‘Disturbing case’ - Minister seeks urgent report on homeless man with brain damage on remand in prison for a year
JUSTICE Minister Charlie Flanagan is seeking an urgent report from the Prison Service on the “disturbing case” of a brain-damaged homeless man who was kept on remand in prison for more than a year.
The High Court heard yesterday that the man spent over a year in Mountjoy’s high dependency unit (HDU) after the HSE cancelled a residential care plan due to “resource issues”.
According to court reports, the man’s bed linen had not been changed in months and he had “absolutely filthy” feet with hugely overgrown and curled toe nails.
“When I became aware of this disturbing case I sought an urgent report from the Irish Prison Service and I expect to receive that today,” the Justice Minister said today.
“I have also spoken to the Governor of Mountjoy Prison.
“I intend to discuss the case as a matter of urgency with my Cabinet colleague Simon Harris,” he added.
The minister said that he is “constrained” in commenting further, “as the matter is subject to Court proceedings”.
The man, aged in his 50s, has been homeless for some time and has a history of mental health issues.
He was charged in November last year after security guards found him in the women’s toilets of a shopping centre in Dublin.
While in a Garda cell, the court heard that he defecated in the cell and was unfit to plead. He was charged the following day and remanded by the district court to the unit in Mountjoy, where he remained.
A Central Mental Hospital plan for the man’s move to a care unit was cancelled by an administrative officer due to “resource issues”.
The man’s solicitor said that the HSE is failing in its statutory duty towards the man whose rights, including to life, are being breached.
Online Editors