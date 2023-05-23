Distraught father appeals for help in tracing adult son missing for five weeks

The distraught father of a man missing for more than five weeks is appealing to the public for help in tracing his whereabouts.

John Coakley (40) left his home on Brown Street in Carlow town around 11.30pm on Friday April 14 and called into the home of his father, John Coakley Sr, on Kevin Barry Avenue. He left there shortly after 2am cycling on a blue bicycle with carrier bags on each handlebar.

He then cycled to nearby St Mary’s Park before leaving the bicycle there and walking towards Carlow town centre.

His last known movements were captured on CCTV footage when he was seen speaking to some people at the town’s Potato Market and then walking onto Tullow Street before returning briefly to the Potato Market and speaking to a taxi driver.

He is then seen walking towards Carlow shopping centre and finally towards the Hanover bus park in Carlow town around 2.55am. Gardai have since ruled out that he may have taken a bus from the station.

John Coakley

He then vanished.

“We never lost touch for any time,” Mr Coakley Sr told RTE’s CrimeCall programme this evening.

“Everything about this, it’s any parent’s worst nightmare,” he said.

“Someone had to have seen something,” added his lifelong friend Kieran Kehoe. “You don’t just vanish into thin air. We just need a direction where John went.”

Mr Coakley Sr, said John’s sudden disappearance was totally out of character.

“He’s my eldest child and he has a heart of gold,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable. He lives for his dogs and birds and fish, that’s the type of thing he loves and that’s all he’s ever loved all his life from the time he was a child.”

Mr Kehoe said John “had friends everywhere he went. He’s just the sort of person that you’re drawn to and someone would always know where John is. He always touched base with somebody but this is just totally out of character,” he said of his sudden disappearance.

Both Mr Kehoe and Mr Coakley Sr, have been conducting daily searches of the area along with gardai, the army, the Civil Defence and the garda sub-aqua unit which has searched local rivers but found no trace of him.

“I’m sure there is somebody out there who has seen or has a little bit of footage of him… just one piece of footage to let us know he was seen here last,” Mr Coakley Sr said.

“We just want an answer, it’s not like John to go for this length of time.”

Mr Kehoe is urging anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage who was in Carlow town in the early hours of April 15 to go back and review their footage in case it sheds some light on John’s movements.

“It takes two minutes.”

Finally, Mr Coakley Sr, appealed to his son if he was watching the programme to make contact with someone.

“I want you home,” he said.

Insp David Buckley from Carlow garda station urged anyone with information to contact them.

John is described as being approximately 6’2” in height and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.