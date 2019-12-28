Distant relative of Conor McGregor records charity album to raise money for dementia services

A DISTANT relative of MMA fighter Conor McGregor has recorded an album which is being sold with all proceeds going to a dementia charity.

Retired Tony McGregor (81) was born in Dominick Street in Dublin’s inner city but has lived in Coventry in the UK for 66 years.

He decided to begin raising money for Find a Cure for Dementia UK after several of his close relatives were diagnosed with the disease.

“My mother had dementia and my younger brother, who is in his 70s also has been diagnosed with it,” he told Independent.ie.

“One of my relations in Dublin also has been diagnosed with it.”

While he has never met Conor McGregor, he is a distant relative of his as Tony's great-grandfather was a brother of Conor’s great-great grandfather.

Tony McGregor poses with a cardboard cutout of MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

“My brother traced back our family tree several years ago before Conor was famous,” he explained.

“It was only after he had his first few big fights that we looked back to the ancestry paperwork and saw Conor’s name on it. I always knew we were related because the McGregor name was very uncommon.”

However, Tony is very proud of his family name and there is even a song on the CD about it.

“There’s a song called ‘McGregor is my name’ on the CD. But get it straight- it’s about me, it’s about this McGregor,” he laughed.

Tony has raised £700 for the dementia charity so far, and has taken part in runs previously to raise money for good causes.

Tony McGregor.

He recorded the CD after his family gifted him a recording session in a local recording studio in Coventry for his 80th birthday.

“My grandchildren bought the recording session as part of the present because I always play songs on my guitar for the kids.

“There’s 13 songs on the CD so there’s a lot on it and I’ve always loved singing,” he said.

He said that it would be great to receive support from Conor in raising even more money for charity.

“It would be great to get his support and it would do him some good to get involved in it,” he said.

The Tony McGregor - Songs from the Heart CD is available on Amazon.

